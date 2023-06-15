Frazer Clarke vs Mariusz Wach and Caroline Dubois vs Yanina Lescano: Watch a live stream of the weigh-in

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Join us for the live coverage of an open weigh-in in London ahead of a stacked card at York Hall, featuring Frazer Clarke vs Mariusz Wach, Caroline Dubois, Viddal Riley, Isaac Chamberlain and Aaron McKenna.

This stream has now ended.

Watch heavyweights Frazer Clarke and Mariusz Wach take to the scales as they weigh in for Friday's clash at York Hall.

Their heavyweight collision headlines at York Hall, live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm tomorrow.

Another fast-rising prospect Caroline Dubois is in action on the bill. She boxes Argentina's Yanina Lescano, who's highly ranked with all of the major world title sanctioning bodies.

Viddal Riley rematches Anees Taj on the card. Cruiserweight Isaac Chamberlain returns to York Hall to fight Dylan Bregeon, the former European title challenger from France.

All-action Irishman Aaron McKenna takes on Uisma Lima in a middleweight contest.

Hard-punching prospect Hassan Azim is on the undercard as is Roman Fury, the brother of Tyson and Tommy Fury, who will have his second professional bout.