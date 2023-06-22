International Olympic Committee strips recognition from international boxing federation

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has expelled the international boxing federation, the International Boxing Association (IBA) from the Olympic movement.

The decision, confirmed at the Extraordinary IOC Session on Thursday, comes after the IOC's executive board recommended the IBA be stripped of recognition earlier this month.

Long-running concerns about the boxing federation's governance, finances and officiating has led to this, after the IOC initially suspended the body back in 2019.

An IOC Task Force will administer the boxing tournament at the Paris 2024 Games but the sport's long-term future in the Olympics has been in doubt.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.