Viddal Riley wants to fight British champion Isaac Chamberlain on rescheduled Joshua Buatsi vs Dan Azeez bill

Viddal Riley, the English cruiserweight champion, has called for a shot at British and Commonwealth titlist Isaac Chamberlain.

"I want the British title next," Riley told Sky Sports. "I know boxing is a business. I understand how it works.

"Isaac Chamberlain, he wants to take a step upwards, rightfully so, I want the same opportunity to take a step upwards.

"When you get the opportunity, the Chamberlain versus Riley fight is a big fight. At the end of the day the big fights is what brings the big money. I'd like that fight next and it's a challenge.

Viddal Riley was over the moon following his dominant win over Nathan Quarless to become the new English cruiserweight champion.

"Let's make it happen."

Riley would like to get that fight on the Joshua Buatsi vs Dan Azeez bill after that light-heavyweight contest was postponed.

"Me vs Chamberlain's easy to make. I think it would be great, I don't know when Buatsi and Azeez are rescheduled to fight but if that somehow ends up being in the early new year, imagine that on the same show," he said.

"That's a big London, British boxing show and that's what I think we can create but let's see."

Viddal Riley dominates Nathan Quarless to become the new English cruiserweight champion at York Hall.

It's a step-up that Riley would welcome. "He's not going to lay down. He will battle you. If you want to beat Isaac Chamberlain, you have to earn it. He's proven that. But that is what excites me," Riley said.

"I want a win over someone who has that mentality because those wins mean more.

"It's a challenge, people will doubt me and say I'm inexperienced. Some people will support me. But at the end of the day it creates conversation."

Another rising cruiserweight, Tokyo Olympian Cheavon Clarke will also be looking to take on Chamberlain for the British cruiserweight championship.

"I'd be willing to fight Chev if that was a final eliminator for the British. I think that would be a great fight as well," Riley noted. "It would be a good fight.

Viddal Riley says that Tommy Fury just needs to admit that he does not want to fight him in response to the comments that he is not on the same level as him in boxing.

"Just like any other game, if you're playing a computer game and you think you can win you ask can I have a go next. It's no different.

"People will be interested in that fight [between him and Chamberlain]. And I want to be British champion."

Riley is determined to pursue these credible titles in the professional sport and, despite having a large social media following himself, is not tempted to make easy money in the world of influencer boxing.

Viddal Riley punished Anees Taj with body shots before trapping him on the ropes with a spiteful combination.

"I'm just not a bully," he said. "In a short answer I'm not a bully and because I'm not a bully, I can't fight in the crossover world of boxing.

"I'm calling out Isaac Chamberlain on Saturday - I don't belong in crossover boxing. I'm calling out the British and Commonwealth champion. So you can clearly see my intentions.

"My ambition is to be the best. My ambition is to be challenged."