Frazer Clarke calls on Fabio Wardley for 'epic' British heavyweight title fight: 'I will literally seek and destroy'

Frazer Clarke is adamant the time is now right for his showdown with Fabio Wardley for the British and Commonwealth heavyweight titles.

Clarke travelled to Saudi Arabia to make sure he was ringside to see Wardley beat David Adeleye and at once called out the champion.

"I think me and Fabio would bring the best out of each other and have an epic British heavyweight title fight," the Tokyo Olympic medallist told Sky Sports.

"I'm ready for that and I'm pretty sure he is.

"I'm so confident in myself that I win that fight."

The Burton man had been mandated to challenge Wardley earlier this year. Clarke has always targeted the British title, but needed to schedule some longer distance fights first.

He got those in against Mariusz Wach and David Allen, although Wardley gleefully took to social media to lambast him.

"He's a great troll, one of the best in fact. When I get in there I will literally seek and destroy," Clarke said.

"I hope the business doesn't get in the way this time. I'm used to amateur boxing, where the best fight the best. That's all I want. I want to progress my career and fight the best people and I think Fabio is there, he's proven he's there and I look forward to doing that."

It's a fight that Wardley welcomed. Speaking to Sky Sports News, the champion said: "I'm always 100 per cent confident in retaining my belts. I've put them on the line before and I'll happily do it again. There's no point going into all the fuss and faff of what happened before and worry about the fight that was meant to be that never was.

"Everyone clearly knew from that that I was ready to take the fight there and then. So nothing's changed, nothing's different. I'm happy to get it on whenever."

He added: "We have our back and forth and that but I'll give him the credit. He'll probably be the toughest test of my career so far. He's a well decorated amateur, he's got a good history of boxing behind him, he's got his head switched on, he knows what he's doing in that ring.

"So I'll have to bring my full game but it's something I'm more than willing to do."

Clarke, though, believes Wardley will be over-confident if they box. "I believe I'm better than anyone he's fought, levels above anyone that he's fought. I definitely do," Clarke declared. "I think he'll be too confident.

"I think that confidence could be one of the factors that make the fight a lot easier for me than he thinks it's going to be. He has every right to be confident. No one's gone the distance with him.

"But none of those people have been me."