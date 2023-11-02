Martin Bakole would have beaten Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou, says promoter Ben Shalom | 'Boxing is in shock'

Martin Bakole crushed Carlos Takam in just four rounds, a feat no other top heavyweight has managed against the veteran; 'That was the best win on the Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou card and showed beyond doubt that he's ready for titles and major opportunities,' said promoter Ben Shalom
Martin Bakole proved he is one of the most dangerous contenders in the heavyweight division, says promoter Ben Shalom.
On the undercard of the Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou event on Saturday, Bakole crushed Carlos Takam inside four rounds.
Takam has previously fought Anthony Joshua, Joe Joyce and many more, and was also coming off a career best win over Tony Yoka. Yet no one has ever managed to beat him so quickly.
"His stoppage win over Carlos Takam was the best win on the card that night and showed beyond doubt that he's ready for world title fights and major opportunities," Shalom said.
"I think he would have beaten both of them [Fury and Ngannou] on Saturday night."
Bakole weighed in at just under 300lbs, the highest weight he's recorded in his career, yet manhandled a tough and seasoned fighter in Takam.
"[Bakole] did have a back injury, it meant he couldn't train, couldn't run, couldn't spar for more than two rounds," Shalom revealed.
"To have the confidence to go in with an injury like that, at that size and dominate really and make Carlos Takam look a shade of the man he was in March when he dominated against Tony Yoka - he rolled back the years against Yoka - to see the way Martin just walked him down in devastating fashion really was so impressive."
Bakole will be targeting Ngannou as well as the heavyweight champions. "He'll want a big showdown at some point with Francis Ngannou," Shalom said.
"I know they both want to fight in Africa so that could be a huge fight down the line. Martin's got time on his side now, especially with the ages of the heavyweight champions at the moment."
He will be one of many boxers looking to fight Ngannou and save the reputation of their sport against the MMA fighter.
"I think everyone in boxing is in shock," Shalom said. "When the heavyweight champion struggles like he did against a mixed martial arts fighter, it was incredible.
"I do think Tyson was way off his best. But Francis Ngannou really, really performed well. Some huge nights for him to come and it'll be interesting to see how he does. I think no one will take him lightly now. Everyone will be preparing seriously for a Francis Ngannou fight as though it's any other top heavyweight so it'll be interesting to see how he deals with that.
"It'll be interesting to see how many times he wants to box. We like everyone will want to promote Francis after that. I think he's shown himself to be really dangerous. With the profile that he's got as well he could become one of the leading forces in the heavyweight division."