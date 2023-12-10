Lauren Price dominates Silvia Bortot as Lee Cutler takes thrilling English title victory over Kingsley Egbunike

Lauren Price outclassed Silvia Bortot to remain on course for a world title shot in 2024.

The Tokyo Olympic gold medallist took command from the opening round. The Welsh southpaw reeled off quick jabs, catching the Italian as she beat Bortot to the punch.

She tilted Bortot right back as she dug in a one-two combination.

Image: Price measures out Bortot with rapid jabs

The Italian hacked a right hook over. But Price was denying her any openings. She cracked a cross straight through when Bortot looked to throw and by the halfway stage was cranking out combinations.

Bortot popped the occasional backhand in but barely enough to trouble the Welsh star.

Price repelled the Italian with a quick lead hook, handling a former European champion with seeming ease.

In the penultimate round Price held her ground and cracked in hooks to the body with the right and the left hand. Bortot breathed in heavily, surely feeling those those.

She had to take a right hook flush too before the close of the session.

Price continued to turn in power punches in the final round to close out a dominant performance.

Taking every round, Price won 80-72 on the referee's scorecard.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lauren Price remains unbeaten after a dominant win over Silvia Bortot in Bournemouth

"I am happy with my performance," Price said. "She was a tough girl but I feel I upped my game tonight, stood there and traded and got some body shots off.

"I think I am improving all the time. I thought I controlled the fight."

She is targeting the victor in the January 20 Natasha Jonas vs Mikaela Mayer IBF welterweight world title fight.

"I have had my little run out, as you call it. I believe I beat Natasha Jonas or Mikaela Mayer, whoever is the winner," Price declared.

Lee Cutler unanimously outscored Kingsley Egbunike to win the vacant English super-welterweight title after a great contest in his hometown.

Egbunike's movement was good and he threw quality straight shots. He met Cutler with his left hook, timing his punches well.

Image: Egbunike engages with Cutler

But Cutler was always persistent and had a crucial edge in power. He pushed Egbunike to the ropes, trapping him there and hurting him.

The fifth round opening up with both fighters trading in combination. But Cutler ripped in a body shot and smacked in blows to the chin.

Cutler rocked him with head shots in the next round and drilled a right cross past Egbunike's defences to hit the body again.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch as Lee Cutler and Kingsley Edgbunike produce an unbelievable last round in their fight for the Super welterweight title

But Egbunike managed to keep himself together and did catch Cutler with testing backhand hits as the Bournemouth man pressed in.

He even managed a smile in the ninth round. But Cutler replied with flush jabs and grinned himself when Egbunike tumbled over on his back. That though was just a trip and no knockdown was scored.

He hammered at Egbunike, who looked like he was starting to wilt. But the Londoner hung tough to see out the round.

Image: Cutler celebrates his English title win

They closed out a fine fight with a great last round too. Egbunike tapped him with jabs and then pinged in a straight one-two.

Within the action, a very nasty cut opened over Cutler's left eye. But rather than dissuading him he managed to land the most punishing shots of the fight.

Cutler banged a right in and followed it up with a right hook too. He put in another spiteful attack in the final seconds, rocking Egbunike, leaving him stunned on his feet but the final bell chimed to save the Londoner.

The final scorecards read 96-95 and 97-93 twice, all for Cutler.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Fran Hennessy continues to impress after picking up her second professional victory with a points win over Lucrecia Arrieta

Fran Hennessy picked up a comprehensive six-round points win when she defeated Argentina's Lucrecia Belen Arrieta.

The referee did have the visitor winning a round, awarding Hennessy a 59-55 victory, but after a tentative opening round the Briton had controlled the bout.

Image: Hennessy outclasses Arrieta

Arrieta met Hennessy with flurries when she could and lobbed the occasional right hand over the top, but Hennessy marshalled her and banged in sharp left hooks, her footwork too much for the Argentine.

She chipped away at Arrieta who tired rapidly, losing her footing to fall to the canvas on several occasions, though those were ruled only as slips.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Francesa Hennessy speaks following her strong victory over Lucrecia Arrieta and now believes she can move up to eight rounds following a confident performance

Michael McKinson, the Southampton welterweight contender looking to return to the top level, took a wide unanimous decision win over Ghana's Musah Lawson, 99-91 and 100-90 twice after 10 rounds.

Watch Chris Billam-Smith vs Mateusz Masternak live on Sky Sports Arena