Chris Billam-Smith retains world title in desperate battle with Mateusz Masternak by broken rib-stoppage

Chris Billam-Smith retained the WBO cruiserweight world championship after a perilously close battle with Mateusz Masternak.

Billam-Smith engaged his Polish challenger with furious intent from the opening bell at the Bournemouth International Centre on Sunday.

But Masternak roared back into the fight himself, hurting the champion and clocking up rounds.

Just as the danger looked overwhelming for the hometown hero, he found the punches that damaged Masternak's ribs and saw the Pole's corner pull him out after seven rounds had been completed.

Billam-Smith became an unlikely world champion when he dethroned Lawrence Okolie earlier this year and for him the fairytale will continue. While Masternak, entering the first world title fight of a long career at the highest level, will be bitterly disappointed.

Story of the fight

The Bournemouth International Centre erupted when Billam-Smith stepped forward to make his ringwalk.

Masternak in contrast was received with hearty boos but the Pole, the very definition of a grizzled veteran, could hardly have been fazed.

The Polish national anthem was sung loudly in some quarters, so Masternak had brought over his own support.

But it was nothing when compared to the singing and cheering of the champion's British fans.

Image: Billam-Smith made a fast start against Masternak

The chants continued throughout the first round and Billam-Smith didn't hesitate to give his supporters the action they were roaring for.

He got out to the centre of the ring and found the challenger with his jab. He muscled forward, lifting the big Pole on his shoulder when Masternak tried to lean on him.

Getting after his opponent, Billam-Smith lashed in a right cross, the most telling punch of the opening exchanges.

Masternak scraped a left hook across Billam-Smith's cheek, but he didn't seem to feel it. He just kept up a fierce pace. The challenger tried to back him up with one-two, but the Bournemouth champion just swept his right down, and shrugged off a counter-attack.

He swarmed over Masternak in a wild third round. But just as he look to be in the ascendancy, Masternak staggered him for a moment. Billam-Smith through struck right back.

Image: But dangerous Masternak responded and hurt hometown favourite Billam-Smith

The champion maintained forward momentum in the fourth round and clubbed a right hook round. But the Pole, always dangerous, launched three straight punches into him.

The fight was barely out its first third and it was already hurtful. Billam-Smith met him head on and they hammered shuddering blows into each other.

Masternak turned on his class in the sixth round. He doubled his jab and then popped in a solid right. He lashed in an even harder backhand after that and although Billam-Smith cantered in with his own right, the strong Pole was making the fight a hard battle for him.

In the seventh round Masternak swept right hook then a left hook into the champion. Those shots seemed to take heavy toll. But Billam-Smith mustered a response, hacking punches at the body.

That must have saved him. Those strikes must have done the damage and Masternak did not answer the bell for the eighth round, leaving Billam-Smith, and the rest of the arena could erupt with joy once again.

'My hardest fight'

"I respected him so much in the build-up. I said he would be my hardest fight to date and he proved it. I made it hard for myself, I was trying too hard to land one big shot," Billam-Smith said afterwards.

"I knew I had hurt him [with the body shots at the end of the seventh round] as he slowed right down. That ended the fight.

"I believe I would have got to him. I started finding the jab. It was a shame he pulled out as I believe I would have showed maturity."

Riakporhe next?

Richard Riakporhe is likely to be called imminently as the mandatory challenger for Billam-Smith's WBO title.

"We'll see. Christmas! I want to be undisputed. I would be very keen for that," Billam-Smith said.

"I never shy away from a fight. Me and Rich [Riakporhe] have boxed before but that was a different me.

"It would be an amazing rematch. He might look at tonight and fancy his chances so bring it on."

That could be another stadium fight in Bournemouth.

"I think it is a bit unfair to talk about his next fight. That was heart-in-your-mouth stuff," promoter Ben Shalom said.

"It wouldn't be Billam-Smith without it. It's why he is popular and why fans come out.

"The dream is to get back to the stadium in Bournemouth, it really is."