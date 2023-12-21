Frazer Clarke aims for Fabio Wardley next, the winner would become a 'top echelon' heavyweight, says Ben Shalom

Frazer Clarke is looking to fight Fabio Wardley for the British heavyweight title next.

Promoter Ben Shalom believes winning that contest would send the victor into the "top echelon" of heavyweight boxing.

In October, at the last night of heavyweight boxing in Saudi Arabia, Clarke made sure he was ringside to call out Wardley once he defended his championship.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Frazer Clarke and David Allen get into a heated exchange after their fight in Manchester

The pair's feud turned personal after a cancelled purse bid earlier this year. Since then Clarke, a Tokyo Olympic medallist, has beaten both Mariusz Wach and David Allen and is now targeting Wardley next to settle the issue.

"At the time there was a lot made of that purse bid and Frazer Clarke hadn't had the rounds, hadn't had the experience in the professional game. We believe that Mariusz Wach fight, that 10 rounds, he'll have learned a lot. He then fought Dave Allen, which was his highest profile fight to date. We have to make that fight next. I believe Fabio wants it next as well. I do expect it to happen," BOXXER promoter Ben Shalom told Sky Sports.

Negotiations for it are under way. "Frazer's looking to be back February or March and we hope it's going to be Fabio Wardley. I think that's the fight that both fighters want, that's the fight that the promoters want and the networks want so I expect it to happen," Shalom said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Frazer Clarke picks up the win over David Allen after he retired, but Clarke wasn't happy with his performance or the tactics from Allen and his team

"February, March, even early April we'll see. Talks are ongoing with all the teams. I know both fighters want that fight to be next so I'm sure we'll see it early next year.

"It's the right time and it's a huge fight for British boxing. It's a huge fight for the heavyweight scene. A lot of people believe Fabio Wardley can win, Obviously a lot of people believe that Frazer can win so that's what makes a great fight at the right time and I'm looking forward to it. It's one to look out for next year," he continued.

Clarke will be looking "looking to add some serious names to his record next year".

"We're fixated on the Fabio Wardley fight. That's the one that we want. As I say I believe it's the one that Fabio wants. I believe it's a fight that catapults the winner into the real top echelon of heavyweights," Shalom said.

"Everyone loves big British fights but big British heavyweight fights like this, it's two unbeaten guys, they both believe they can win, it's exciting and it's the fight that we want to see."