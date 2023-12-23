Anthony Joshua admits there is 'no future' to fight Deontay Wilder if he does not beat Otto Wallin

Anthony Joshua admits his boxing career has "no future" if he doesn't defeat Otto Wallin to set up a massive showdown with Deontay Wilder next year.

Joshua is aiming to make it three wins from three in 2023, having already beaten Jermaine Franklin Jr by unanimous decision in April before sealing a seventh-round stoppage against Robert Helenius in August to earn a 26th professional career victory.

Saturday's bout in Riyadh is a key clash for the former two-time world heavyweight champion, who has ambitions of returning to the top of the division, and he weighed in at 17st 13lbs, nearly 13lbs heavier than his opponent.

"Without Saturday night there is no future. Saturday night I've been saying all week is my main focus. Whatever happens in the ring, I know that's where my heart is. I need to get this win," said Joshua.

"If my prayers are answered, I'll get the win. I've been focused, praying hard and, whatever God wants from me, I'm going to follow that path. I'm making sure it's not just prayer, I'm following up by action as well."

Amid talk of a proposed fight against Deontay Wilder, who faces Joseph Parker on the same bill, Joshua says he is focused on securing success on Saturday night before considering his next move.

"I'm a serious fighter, I'm a serious businessman, I've got a great team behind me and they're handling business. As I always say, let me focus on what I've got to focus on," said.

Joshua has recorded three career losses so far - beaten by Andy Ruiz in 2019 before Oleksandr Usyk defeated him twice - while the Swedish southpaw has only one career loss to date against Tyson Fury and claims there will be a "new king" on Saturday.

"I'm a small fighter. I'm a southpaw. I've trained for this moment for a very long time so I'm very much ready for it," said Wallin.

"I know there's going to be a new king and he's from Sweden."

Wilder 'calm and collected' ahead of Parker clash

Wilder and Parker will also go head to head in Riyadh, with the American coming into the bout at a lean 15st 3lbs compared to his opponent's 17st 7lbs and the heavy hitter, who has claimed 42 of his 43 victories by knockout, believes Parker will have "never felt the power" he possesses.

"I'm just this calm and collected. I've been here many times before and I've fought his style before. He's never fought a style like mine. He's never felt the power that I bring and possess," said Wilder

Parker added: "We're here, we're ready and I can't wait. I'm going to be aggressive, go in there, execute the plan, follow the strategies and get the win."

