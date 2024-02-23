Anthony Joshua will knock out Francis Ngannou and force Tyson Fury fight, says heavyweight sparring partner Jeamie TKV

Anthony Joshua will knock out Francis Ngannou and force a showdown with Tyson Fury, says sparring partner Jeamie TKV.

TKV hasn't just had a ringside seat to watch Joshua's preparations for his March 8 clash with Ngannou, live on Sky Sports Box Office, he's been inside the ropes to experience just how effective the former unified world heavyweight champion still is.

London heavyweight TKV believes Joshua will demonstrate his full capabilities against one-time UFC champion Ngannou.

"I personally think that AJ knocks him out," TKV told Sky Sports ahead of the Ngannou bout.

"He's fast. He's got good movement, he moves his feet very well and now he's been working on certain things where every time he moves, you've got to be on point.

"He's fast, he's sharp, strong. He's a very dangerous fighter overall."

TKV noted: "I feel like Ngannou, from the way I've been seeing him talk, he gave more respect to Tyson Fury than he's giving to AJ.

"He's going to regret that."

A stylish Joshua victory will also shift public perception once again.

"When AJ was winning everyone loved him," TKV said. "You weren't talking about this or that when he was winning. He's achieved so much, fights everyone, how can you hate on a guy like that?"

TKV is convinced a destructive showing against Ngannou will lead Joshua to a long-awaited showdown with Tyson Fury.

"That's the thing with boxing sometimes. Fury was probably the greatest heavyweight at one point to everyone. He had one bad night - he's 'the worst heavyweight ever'. You see how things changed," TKV explained.

"AJ's had one good performance, people are still hating on him a little bit but he's become to others a great fighter again. When AJ knocks out Ngannou people are going to say AJ's the greatest, better than Fury and Fury's going to become 'the worst heavyweight ever'.

"It's going to force Fury to have to fight AJ. In a way it works out quite well. I personally believe we're going to get Tyson Fury versus AJ this year just because of how things are going to go.

"Hopefully Tyson Fury does win and I know AJ will win. Then we're going to get [that fight].

"Hopefully at Wembley," he added. "We need it to go crazy. Hopefully we get Tyson Fury versus AJ. Let's go!"

