The WBC has expelled Ryan Garcia from any activity with the organisation and condemned any form of discrimination; WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman: "We reject any form of discrimination"

Ryan Garcia expelled by WBC for using discriminatory slurs on social media

Ryan Garcia has been expelled by the WBC

Ryan Garcia has been banned by the WBC for repeatedly using discriminatory slurs in comments livestreamed on social media.

Mauricio Sulaiman, the president of the sanctioning body, announced the penalty against Garcia on the social media platform X.

"Exercising my authority as president of the WBC, I am hereby expelling Ryan Garcia from any activity with our organisation," Sulaiman posted.

"We reject any form of discrimination."

Garcia later posted on X: "I was trolling I want all the killing to stop. I love everyone, sorry if I offended you."

Sky Sports has contacted Garcia's promoter Golden Boy for comment.

Image: Last month, Ryan Garcia's win over Devin Haney was changed to a no contest

Last month, the result of Garcia's shock upset victory over Devin Haney in April was changed to a no contest after he tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

The New York State Athletic Commission also suspended Garcia for a year and said he would have to forfeit £790,000 ($1m) he made on the fight and pay a $10,000 fine.

Garcia's attorneys claimed in a statement that he had been "a victim of substance contamination" and that the boxer has repeatedly passed drug tests, even when not in training for a fight.