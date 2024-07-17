Martin Bakole: I will do everything in my power to stop Jared Anderson | 'The KO 100 per cent is going to happen'

Martin Bakole is set to fight America’s new heavyweight hope Jared Anderson on August 3 in Los Angeles.

It is the high-profile fight that WBA No 1 contender Bakole has been searching for and he has vowed not to let this opportunity pass him by.

As highly touted as Anderson has been, identified by no less a figure than Tyson Fury as a future heavyweight champion, Bakole's confidence is such that he is convinced he will knock out Anderson.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Martin Bakole's incredible stoppage in round three against Ihor Shevadzutskyi in an alternative angle that wasn't seen on fight night

"It is 100 per cent going to happen. That is what I'm working hard to do. So that is what I have to do in America because I'm going fighting in America. I have to knock him out. I will, 100 per cent, believe me. I will push myself and do everything in my power to stop him," he told the Toe2Toe podcast.

"I have to do the business.

"That is the Martin Bakole mentality. Always go to win."

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Bakole, who crushed Carlos Takam in a career best showing last year, is dangerous. In fact he paid tribute to Anderson for even taking this fight.

"He never fought someone at my level this is a big test," Bakole said. "He's got a champion's mentality. I like that. I'm looking forward to see what he's going to bring in the ring."

Bakole has sparred many of the division's top heavyweights, and he believes that's why it's been so hard for him to snare a fight with a big-name opponent.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Following his victory over Ihor Shevadzutskyi in Poland, Martin Bakole calls out Dillian Whyte, Daniel Dubois, Oleksandr Usyk and even Deontay Wilder!

"I think that's why they are avoiding me because they can see it in the gym," he said.

"Everyone is avoiding me, especially people I've been sparring with. The reason they're avoiding me is I can come, I can punch back, I'm tough and I have championship mentality. I don't give up easily.

"I went to Poland and knocked out Mariusz Wach, no one knocked him out like that before. I went to Paris and beat up Tony Yoka. I went to Saudi Arabia and stopped Takam - so everyone can see.

"I'm ready to take over."