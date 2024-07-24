Joe Joyce: I can still become heavyweight champ | 'Anthony Joshua, Daniel Dubois, they can all get it!'

Joe Joyce believes beating Derek Chisora can eventually lead him to a heavyweight world title fight; Joyce is looking to position himself for a rematch with Daniel Dubois or Joseph Parker and ultimately still harbours ambitions of fighting Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk
Wednesday 24 July 2024 06:09, UK
Joe Joyce is on a quest to recover his place at the top end of the heavyweight division.
The Londoner believes he can still win a world title, and is looking for rematches with former opponents to work his way back into contention.
Joyce handed stoppage defeats to both Daniel Dubois and Joseph Parker on his way to becoming the WBO's Interim titlist.
But his progress was brought to an abrupt halt by consecutive inside-the-distance defeats to Zhilei Zhang.
After chalking up a comeback win over Kash Ali in March, Joyce fights Derek Chisora on Saturday at the O2 Arena.
Joyce thinks victory over Chisora can still see him press for an eventual title shot in future.
"I'm still top 10," the 38-year-old Joyce told Sky Sports. "The options are very good. There are plenty of fights out there for me. There are opponents that I can rematch.
"There's still loads of opponents for me and I'm still yet to get a full world title, be a heavyweight world champ. I need to tick that off the bucket list."
It did not escape his notice that his old rival, Dubois had his IBF Interim title upgraded to a full world championship in a matter of weeks.
In contrast Joyce won a WBO Interim belt when he beat Parker in 2022, but never got a world title shot and then lost his title to Zhang the following year.
"If I had been a bit more lucky, I could have got elevated," Joyce reflected. "But that's in the past obviously so [I've] still a lot to prove.
"Everyone's career is different. My career has been pretty tough. I've took the hard route and not had things go my way. But I'll get there in the end.
"You can see it hasn't been easy for me but I'll get there in the end. But pressure builds diamonds, right?"
He would of course welcome a rematch with Parker or Dubois. "Get through Chisora and I'm still up there, I'm still ready and I'm coming for everybody," the Olympic silver medallist declared.
"Parker, that would be a good fight, a rematch. Any of the top boys really. Joshua can get it. Dubois can get it. All of them can get it. Fury and Usyk! I'm coming for everyone.
"I believe I can get back to the top, back to winning ways and back in position," he continued.
"Getting that heavyweight title, that's what I'm still in the sport for. I got to the top level in the amateurs and got a silver medal [at the Olympics], and arguably - this is in the past - it should have been gold.
"I've had my setbacks, but I'm still here, I'm still live and I'm still 'The Juggernaut'."
Don't miss Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois on September 21 live on Sky Sports Box Office