Joe Joyce: I can still become heavyweight champ | 'Anthony Joshua, Daniel Dubois, they can all get it!'

Joe Joyce is on a quest to recover his place at the top end of the heavyweight division.

The Londoner believes he can still win a world title, and is looking for rematches with former opponents to work his way back into contention.

Joyce handed stoppage defeats to both Daniel Dubois and Joseph Parker on his way to becoming the WBO's Interim titlist.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois were pulled apart by security ahead of their IBF world heavyweight title fight at Wembley

But his progress was brought to an abrupt halt by consecutive inside-the-distance defeats to Zhilei Zhang.

After chalking up a comeback win over Kash Ali in March, Joyce fights Derek Chisora on Saturday at the O2 Arena.

Joyce thinks victory over Chisora can still see him press for an eventual title shot in future.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A confident Daniel Dubois says he will put Joshua to sleep on September 21

"I'm still top 10," the 38-year-old Joyce told Sky Sports. "The options are very good. There are plenty of fights out there for me. There are opponents that I can rematch.

"There's still loads of opponents for me and I'm still yet to get a full world title, be a heavyweight world champ. I need to tick that off the bucket list."

It did not escape his notice that his old rival, Dubois had his IBF Interim title upgraded to a full world championship in a matter of weeks.

In contrast Joyce won a WBO Interim belt when he beat Parker in 2022, but never got a world title shot and then lost his title to Zhang the following year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Turki Al-Alalshikh brought the Joshua and Tyson Fury together to discuss a potential long awaited fight

"If I had been a bit more lucky, I could have got elevated," Joyce reflected. "But that's in the past obviously so [I've] still a lot to prove.

"Everyone's career is different. My career has been pretty tough. I've took the hard route and not had things go my way. But I'll get there in the end.

"You can see it hasn't been easy for me but I'll get there in the end. But pressure builds diamonds, right?"

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dubois is confident he has what it takes to defeat Joshua in their mega fight for the IBF heavyweight world title at Wembley in September

He would of course welcome a rematch with Parker or Dubois. "Get through Chisora and I'm still up there, I'm still ready and I'm coming for everybody," the Olympic silver medallist declared.

"Parker, that would be a good fight, a rematch. Any of the top boys really. Joshua can get it. Dubois can get it. All of them can get it. Fury and Usyk! I'm coming for everyone.

"I believe I can get back to the top, back to winning ways and back in position," he continued.

"Getting that heavyweight title, that's what I'm still in the sport for. I got to the top level in the amateurs and got a silver medal [at the Olympics], and arguably - this is in the past - it should have been gold.

"I've had my setbacks, but I'm still here, I'm still live and I'm still 'The Juggernaut'."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dubois is confident he'll have the beating of Joshua when they fight at Wembley in September, while AJ is just focused on making sure he's in peak physical condition to perform on the night

Don't miss Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois on September 21 live on Sky Sports Box Office