Olympics 2024: Refugee flag bearer Cindy Ngamba is a genuine medal contender in Paris boxing tournament

When Cindy Ngamba takes up the flag for the refugee team at the Olympic Opening Ceremony, in front of a TV audience of millions, she will be a symbol.

But that's not necessarily what she wants to be.

Hesitating to call herself an inspiration, Ngamba tells Sky Sports she'd like to be "just a little spark".

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cindy Ngamba describes her pride at being selected for the IOC Refugee Olympic Team and discusses her experience of nearly being deported from the UK

She reflected: "You know how in life, in general, people get motivated when they have a little conversation with someone and it kind of boosts their energy for the day.

"Just a little spark that just makes people look at anything, the day today, or their future, or the aims they set for themselves, or something new that they want to try, even the refugees out there that feel like they don't have the opportunities given to them or there's no one that cares for them.

"I just want to be like good vibes. I wouldn't want to say be an inspiration because the world itself is an inspiration. Anyone in this world that strives each day is an inspiration really."

Ngamba, a middleweight boxer who trains with the GB squad in Sheffield, could be a genuine medal-contender. She's lived in the UK since she was a young child but has remained in limbo, trying to get her British citizenship while it would be unsafe for her to be returned to Cameroon.

Image: Ngamba has sparred with a sequence of world champions and former Olympians

Despite that, when she was 17 and attending one of her regular appointments at an immigration office in Bolton where she lives, she was suddenly surrounded by law enforcement and taken to a detention centre in London.

A terrifying experience, especially as her family and her whole life is based in England. She was released eventually. The Home Office could not deport her to Cameroon. It would put her at risk due to her sexuality. In Cameroon it is illegal to be gay and human rights groups have documented the rising persecution of LGBTQ+ people in the country.

Through all her tribulation she has successfully pursued her sport. Ngamba became a three-weight national champion, in descending order, starting out at light-heavyweight and moving down, a rare feat indeed.

Image: Cindy Ngamba works the pads at the English Institute of Sport (Photo: Andy Chubb/GB Boxing)

She trains with the international squad in Sheffield. However without a passport, she was unable to box for Britain. With refugee status though she can represent the IOC's refugee team internationally, supported and trained by the GB team.

Ngamba earned a place at these Olympics, coming through a tough qualification tournament to win her spot at Paris.

She legitimately is targeting a medal, potentially even gold, but has a hard draw. Canada's in-form world champion Tammara Thibeault will be her first opponent in the boxing competition.

"I'm going to be the threat for everyone," Ngamba warned. "Of course. I'm very confident in myself. I think you have to be confident in yourself, you will be confident if you qualify for the Olympics first of all. There's no way you qualify for the Olympics and not be confident in yourself. You work hard for it.

"I've gone through life and I've gone through so many things in life and hardship and setbacks and I've seen the downside of life and I believe that all I've got to do is just go and do my boxing and give my all."

Image: Cindy Ngamba had to fight for her place at the Games through the qualification event

She continued: "Whatever the opponent brings to the table, I have something to back it up, I believe in myself. I believe in my work, my graft and my boxing IQ. I have a great team supporting me, Great Britain and all around my town Bolton, people in my town, my club, Elite Boxing, family, close ones, my loved ones and people supporting me and that in itself brings your confidence back up again too.

"And also the main one is representing the refugee team and representing Great Britain too, because let's not forget I live in England, and I am kind of part of the Great Britain team.

"I have so much support. It's overwhelming to the point where there's really no need for me to not be confident."

Her training has included sparring with an array of world champions and some of the best boxers in the country. She's had plenty of rounds with Lauren Price, the Olympic middleweight gold medallist in Tokyo and now the WBA welterweight titlist who's in camp with Team GB, as well as Natasha Jonas, the IBF champion, and Savannah Marshall and Chantelle Cameron, who have both gone undisputed.

Image: Cindy Ngamba wants to be 'good vibes' (Photo: Andy Chubb/GB Boxing)

"I've sparred with some of the people that have been there and done it, experienced it. They've gone through qualifying, they've gone to the Olympics so they know what it's like," Ngamba said. "I've spoken to many of them and they gave me tips and a little advice and I've taken it all in

"Now it's to do with how I go with it, creating something for my own self. Because the other thing about this, when someone gives you advice they're not giving you advice to follow exactly what they've done. They're trying to give you advice for you to put in your own perspective and how you're going to go about certain things.

"I'm just the luckiest person to have shared the ring with these girls," she continued. "You've seen Lauren Price, she's gone to the qualifiers and she qualified, she's gone to the Olympics and she's won gold, she's the most humble and honest person and just down to earth I have met in my entire life.

"Even to have shared the ring with her, it's special and she's always there for any advice and she's just the kindest human being and if she's done it, I can do it myself too.

"She believes in herself and I believe in myself and all I've got to do is just keep on doing what I'm doing."

Image: Ngamba was three-weight national champion, and has been able to box internationally for the refugee team

This has all prepared her "a life-changing moment" at Paris 2024. "I've worked hard for it and I've just got to enjoy it, enjoy myself and enjoy the moment and go and get what's mine," she said.

"Don't get it twisted, it's going to be an amazing, life-changing couple of days and couple of weeks for every athlete out there."

A large advertising hoarding that has appeared over the platforms at London's Waterloo station features Ngamba alongside some of sport's biggest names, that's an indicator of how she could change her life in Paris.

"Being in the stadium and having to raise the flag, my name being called out, me representing the refugee team, and people looking at me and all the refugees out there and thinking: 'Wow, they're trying to achieve amazing things,'" she said.

"Ever since I started boxing I knew there would be a light at the end of the tunnel, which was the goal, the goal was to go to the Olympic Games.

"Having qualified for the Olympics there's always a light at the end of the tunnel which is to get a medal.

"And I'm going to make sure I get myself a medal."

How to follow the Olympics on Sky

Keep up to date with the action from the Paris 2024 Olympics across Sky Sports' digital platforms and Sky Sports News every day between now and Sunday August 11.

Alongside live news blogs and updates as records are broken and medals won on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app, Sky Sports News will also have dedicated reporters on the scene in Paris during the Games to gather the latest news both inside and outside the arenas in France as well as reaction to the big moments from medal winners, coaches, relatives and pundits.

Launching this August, Sky Sports+ will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app - giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Stream The new EFL season, Test cricket and more top sport with NOW.