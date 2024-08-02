FREE STREAM: Watch the Zak Chelli vs Callum Simpson and Caroline Dubois vs Maira Moneo weigh-ins

Watch Callum Simpson challenge Zak Chelli for the British and Commonwealth super-middleweight titles at the Oakwell Stadium in his Barnsley hometown, live on Sky Sports this Saturday; Caroline Dubois takes on Maira Moneo for the WBC Interim title
Friday 2 August 2024 14:05, UK
Zak Chelli defends his British and Commonwealth super-middleweight titles against Callum Simpson this Saturday at the Oakwell Stadium in Barnsley live on Sky Sports.
Watch a live stream of the weigh in ahead of the big bill.
Chelli is putting his titles on the line in his opponent's hometown against mandatory challenger Simpson.
It will be Chelli's first defence of the belts he won in his unanimous points victory over Jack Cullen at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool in January.
Simpson has earned his shot at Chelli's belts with a series of impressive performances, most recently scoring a huge knockout win over Tanzania's Dulla Mbabe at The O2 arena in March.
Also on the show Caroline Dubois, a rising star in the women's sport, boxes Maira Moneo for the WBC Interim lightweight title.
Joe Laws and Stephen McKenna will clash in a bitter grudge match.
Unbeaten middleweight Connor Coyle and more will also be in action.
Watch Zak Chelli vs Callum Simpson bill live on Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm on Saturday August 3.