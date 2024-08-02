FREE STREAM: Watch the Zak Chelli vs Callum Simpson and Caroline Dubois vs Maira Moneo weigh-ins

YouTube YouTube , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable YouTube cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to YouTube cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow YouTube cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Zak Chelli defends his British and Commonwealth super-middleweight titles against Callum Simpson this Saturday at the Oakwell Stadium in Barnsley live on Sky Sports.

Watch a live stream of the weigh in ahead of the big bill.

Chelli is putting his titles on the line in his opponent's hometown against mandatory challenger Simpson.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Zak Chelli warns Callum Simpson to 'expect a night of pain' ahead of their eagerly anticipated bout on Saturday night

It will be Chelli's first defence of the belts he won in his unanimous points victory over Jack Cullen at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool in January.

Simpson has earned his shot at Chelli's belts with a series of impressive performances, most recently scoring a huge knockout win over Tanzania's Dulla Mbabe at The O2 arena in March.

Also on the show Caroline Dubois, a rising star in the women's sport, boxes Maira Moneo for the WBC Interim lightweight title.

Joe Laws and Stephen McKenna will clash in a bitter grudge match.

Unbeaten middleweight Connor Coyle and more will also be in action.

Watch Zak Chelli vs Callum Simpson bill live on Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm on Saturday August 3.