Naoya Inoue ahead of TJ Doheny undisputed title defence: 'I can still evolve into a better fighter!'

Ominously Naoya Inoue is threatening to get even better.

The Japanese superstar is a two-weight undisputed champion. On Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+ from 7.30am, he will defend all four of the super-bantamweight world titles against TJ Dohney at the Ariake Arena.

With his record of devastating knockouts, Inoue has looked almost unbeatable as he's risen in style through the weight classes, winning world titles in four divisions.

But he isn't indestructible.

Luis Nery didn't defeat him when they boxed in May but, in a moment that was genuinely shocking, he floored Inoue with a heavy southpaw left hook.

Inoue hadn't been seen on the canvas before, but he rose and fought back with venom to knock Nery out himself in the sixth round.

That experience might just have lit a fire in Inoue. He won't want to leave any more room for error. "I know in my mind what I need to do. Doheny is a fighter who doesn't want to win by decision. That's why I have to be careful," Inoue said.

By all accounts he is training with serious intent. "I am conscious that I have to be alert, be on guard. I have pushed myself so hard. I am proud to say I practised the hardest of my career for this," he said.

His promoter Hideyuki Ohashi added: "Naoya has been sparring every day. He is in perfect physical condition. His training has been the best I have seen."

Inoue believes with this kind of preparation he will get better still. "I don't think I am the finished product yet. I still have some way to go. I know I can still evolve into a better fighter. I hope the fans can look forward to that as well," he said.

Given how dangerous he has looked, the expert way he has dismantled all the top level opponents he's come up against, that is a frightening thought.

Naoya Inoue of Japan celebrates his knockout win over Luis Nery

Hingo Inoue, his father and trainer, echoed the confidence in their camp. "Doheny is a former champion. He is physical and strong," he said.

"However, Naoya is also very focused. He will not let his guard down at all. As long as Naoya keeps his concentration, I don't think there will be any problem. We just have to be cool and calm and bring that to the fight. If we can do that there will be no problems."

If Doheny is going for the knockout, then the champion certainly is as well.

"To win this fight I have to concentrate and knock him out. That's the only thing I keep in mind as I head into this fight. That's what I'm visualising now," Inoue said.

"September 3 is going to be a great fight. Please look forward to it."

