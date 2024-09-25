Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol: Press conference with full undercard talks ahead of undisputed light-heavyweight title fight

Watch the free live stream as Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol go head-to-head at a press conference ahead of their October 12 undisputed world title fight.

Beterbiev, the unified WBC, WBO and IBF world champion, and WBA titlist Bivol are the two best light-heavyweights in the world, with a rivalry that dates back to their amateur careers. Watch the press conference live stream from 2pm.

The pair had initially been due to meet in June, but that fight ended up being postponed after Beterbiev suffered a torn meniscus.

Bivol subsequently defended his title against Malik Zinad with a sixth-round stoppage, and will now face the unified light-heavyweight champion in a much-anticipated clash in Riyadh next month.

The undercard will feature a British heavyweight title rematch between Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke, who fought to an epic draw when they first met in March.

Elsewhere on the card, Chris Eubank Jr returns to action against Kamil Szeremeta and Ben Whittaker takes the latest step on his professional journey when he faces Liam Cameron in a 10-rounder.

