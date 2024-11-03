O'Shaquie Foster reclaims super-featherweight world title with revenge win over Robson Conceicao

O'Shaquie Foster avenged his contentious loss to Robson Conceicao to win back the WBC super-featherweight world championship.

Foster took a split decision. Two judges scored 115-113 for the American, while one had it for Conceicao by the same margin.

Conceicao had edged out Foster in July, a result the American had bitterly disputed, leading them to this rematch. In this second fight Foster was more aggressive, switching stances in the early rounds and standing his ground to trade body shots in the fourth.

By the seventh, Foster began to wear down Conceicao as he asserted himself and pressed forward. The Brazilian fired back, but Foster defended Conceicao's right and countered sharply with his own.

In the 10th round, Foster buzzed the Brazilian Olympic gold medallist with a one-two, but Conceicao went on to trade with him in the championship rounds.

Image: Foster pegs Conceicao back with a long jab

"His heart is unbelievable," Foster said afterwards. "I told you all I was going to step it up and bring it to him. That was my goal. I'm still not satisfied with my performance, but I felt like I showed a lot of people my versatility.

"I want the winner of Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez."

Conceicao reflected: "I'm happy because I know what I did in the ring. I did a good job, so there's no reason to be sad. I know the victory wasn't mine tonight, but I know that I did a good job.

"If he wants the rematch, I'll be ready. I gave him a rematch, so I think he should show the same respect to me by giving me the third fight."



On the undercard lightweight Raymond Muratalla handed Mexico's Jesus Perez a first stoppage defeat.

Image: Conceicao trades with Foster

Muratalla used his left hand to measure distance and set up his right. By the second round, he found his range, flooring Perez with a one-two combination in the first 10 seconds.

Perez rose to his feet, only to hit the canvas again less than a minute later. Moments afterward, Muratalla surged forward once more, prompting referee Charlie Fitch to stop the fight at 1-24.

"I'm coming for those champions. I've still got it. I don't know what people are talking about. I'm here," Muratalla declared. "I'm asking for these title shots, and they haven't given them to me. So, tonight I proved that I deserve it. I want any of the champions.

"I'm ready for any of the guys with the belts. I'm just waiting for that call. You saw what I'm capable of doing. I'm waiting for that call to fight any of the champions."

Image: Foster is now a two-time world champion

Syracuse's Bryce Mills halted Mike Ohan Jr in five rounds. Mills overpowered Ohan from the start, exploiting his low guard to land punches from all angles. Ohan's corner halted the one-sided assault after the end of the fifth round.

Abraham Nova and Humberto Galindo battled to a 10-round split draw. Both had their moments but struggled to establish a decisive edge. One judge scored 97-93 for Galindo, one had it 96-94 for Nova and the third had them level at 95-95.

