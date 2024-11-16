Natasha Jonas sets Ivana Habazin world title unification for December 14 live on Sky Sports

Natasha Jonas, the IBF welterweight world champion, will fight WBC world titlist Ivana Habazin in a huge hometown unification showdown on Saturday December 14 at the Exhibition Centre in Liverpool, live on Sky Sports.

After defending her belt earlier this year against America's Mikaela Mayer, who went on to win the WBO welterweight belt, Jonas is looking to become a unified world champion in her second weight division against WBC champion Habazin.

Victory for Jonas could also put her on course for a collision with Olympic gold medallist and now WBA welterweight titlist Lauren Price in an all-British world championship unification.

Jonas will top this December 14 bill in her hometown of Liverpool in her sixth consecutive world title contest.

Last time out in January Jonas edged a split decision victory in an epic back-and-forth battle with Mayer, a former unified champion herself, at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

Undefeated since boxing Katie Taylor at 135lbs in 2021, the 40-year-old from Toxteth will now look to cement her position at the top of the welterweight division, having previously unified the WBC, WBO and IBF world championships at super-welter.

Jonas said: "I'm excited to be back with another big world title fight at home in Liverpool. To get the chance to win another world title and to unify the IBF and WBC world titles is going to be special. Ivana Habazin is a great champion. She has won multiple world titles and fought some of the best in the world. I'm expecting a tough fight but I’m ready to prove that I'm the number one in the division.

"With the backing of my home fans, there’s no way I can lose.”

Habazin is the current WBC world champion having outpointed Kinga Magyar to capture the vacant green and gold belt in April of this year.

The 35-year-old from Zagreb, Croatia, who has shared the ring with some of the greatest female fighters of the modern era including Cecilia Brækhus and Claressa Shields, has previously held the IBF world welterweight title.

She said: "It will be an honour for me to unify the WBC and IBF world welterweight titles. I previously held the IBF world title and I look forward to winning the belt again. I have a lot of respect for Natasha. She has been a great champion throughout her career. She is one of the outstanding female fighters in the sport today and beating her will give me the recognition that I have long deserved.

"I have visited Liverpool several times and it's my favourite city in the UK, so I'm very excited to be fighting in her hometown. While it may be winter in Liverpool on December 14, I believe Natasha and I will bring some much needed heat and Christmas cheer to those inside the arena. I just hope the judging will be fair and Santa doesn't come to give Natasha an early Christmas present."

BOXXER founder and CEO Ben Shalom said: "Natasha Jonas is back in her hometown for a huge world title unification showdown. It's champion vs champion as Natasha goes toe-to-toe with WBC world title holder Ivana Habazin.

"This is a must-win fight for Natasha as she looks to cement her legacy as one of the greatest female fighters of her generation.

"A win on December 14 can set up more career-defining fights for Natasha including a massive all-British world title unification showdown with Lauren Price early next year to determine who is No 1 in the welterweight division."