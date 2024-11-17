Gilberto Ramirez’s message for Oleksandr Usyk: 'I want to be a heavyweight champion too!'

Gilberto Ramirez has added yet another accolade to his glittering boxing record.

After previously becoming Mexico's first super-middleweight world champion and first cruiserweight world champion, he beat Chris Billam-Smith to become the country's first unified champion at cruiserweight, adding the Briton's WBO world title to the WBA belt he already held.

It was a thrilling clash, that Ramirez ultimately won unanimously on the cards by putting his speed, combination punching and boxing skills to expert use.

But Ramirez's ambitions extend further still. He does want to become an undisputed champion at cruiserweight. Then he proposes testing himself at heavyweight.

He wants to follow the example of Oleksandr Usyk, who has gone undisputed at both cruiserweight and heavyweight. He doesn't just want to emulate that though. He wants to fight Usyk too.

"If he wants, I'm more than ready and happy to fight him. Because he's one of my idols and I want to face him too. Because what he's been doing in boxing is great," Ramirez told Sky Sports.

"Everyone saw I'm a strong man and I'm growing," he added. "I want to be a heavyweight champion too and everything is possible. Look at Usyk, what he did and he's not bigger than me, and I think I can do it too."

Either Jai Opetaia, the IBF champion at cruiserweight, or Noel Mikaelian, the WBC belt-holder in the division, are more likely next opponents for him though.

"I want to unify, I want to be undisputed and that's a goal for me," Ramirez said.

Too tough to knock out

Billam-Smith's bravery and determination made his fight Ramirez an exciting spectacle through all 12 of its ferociously contested rounds.

Afterwards the Mexican admitted that he had tried to knock Billam-Smith out, but couldn't manage to do it.

"I'm a super-middleweight they say, but I'm cruiserweight, I'm unified champion, it would have meant a lot to me to stop him but I couldn't because he's really tough," Ramirez said.

"He's tough. He comes forward all the time. He's strong too. I just have respect for him because he's a great champion."