Daniel Dubois sends message to Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk: 'I'm coming for the belts'
Daniel Dubois intends to beat Joseph Parker and then take on the Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury victor for all four of the major heavyweight world titles: 'I'm just going to rip right through them!'; The Usyk-Fury Riyadh Season event is live on Sky Sports Box Office on December 21
Saturday 7 December 2024 07:46, UK
Daniel Dubois has his sights set on an undisputed world heavyweight championship clash with the winner of the Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury rematch.
Dubois picked up the IBF heavyweight title that Usyk vacated and retained the belt with a stunning demolition of Anthony Joshua at Wembley stadium.
Usyk, who himself has gone undisputed at both cruiserweight and heavyweight, will fight Fury for the other three major heavyweight titles on December 21, live on Sky Sports Box Office.
But Dubois has a message for the winner of Usyk-Fury II. "I'm coming for their belts!" he told Sky Sports. "Definitely. The top guys, I want them. I want them all.
"Just going to rip right through them. If it's Usyk then it'll be revenge. Or if it's Fury I'm ready to cover that territory as well. We'll deal with it when we get there.
"It continues one fight at a time. Never overlook anyone. I've got some big fights lined up.
"Just keep coming through them, then eventually I'll be right up there, undisputed. That's my goal."
His next defence of the IBF title will be on February 22 in Riyadh against former WBO champion Joseph Parker.
He'd then like to box the Usyk-Fury winner later in 2025.
"Saying that, yes. But I'm not overlooking Parker. That's all on the line for him as well. He'll be fighting just as hard as I am. Never overlook anyone. Deal with him first and then we can move on to that one," Dubois said.
Of the current heavyweight contenders without a title, Parker is probably in the best form coming off a brace of excellent wins over Zhilei Zhang and Deontay Wilder. Nevertheless Dubois selected him for a voluntary defence.
"I feel ready to become a really elite fighter and fight all the best fights. My last five or four fights have all been at the top level so why go back down? I need to keep climbing that mountain until I get to the stars. And to the moon. And to the universe!" Dubois said with a smile.
"Seek and destroy, that's my mindset. Go all guns blazing but prepare properly. He's been up the mountain and he's a veteran now. So I need to go out there and really clean him out. Be better than him in every department."
Dubois is buoyed by a new degree of confidence after that superlative win over Joshua at Wembley.
"They say that's what happens - you win a world title, you improve. I want to put those words to the test and see. I've got some new superpowers now," he said.
"Definitely something's changed and I want to keep winning and keep going."
