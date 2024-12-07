Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez rematch: 'We're going to fight like we hate each other'

When Oscar Valdez and Emanuel Navarrete step through the ropes they both deliver the same thing - all-action each time they box.

Now they have a score to settle when they rematch, live on Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sports+ from 1.30am on Sunday morning.

"At play is that personal pride and I know that, and I think that adds a little bit more interest in the fight," Navarrete told Sky Sports.

"Pride weighs a lot, especially in a Mexico vs Mexico battle. Losing against another Mexican would be more important than against someone else.

"Because this is the second time we're fighting each other we have more experience with each other and so I think that will lead to more exchanges."

Navarrete beat Valdez by unanimous decision when they fought in 2023.

But now he says: "I want to knock him out… because I want the victory to be clear to show I can definitively beat someone like Oscar Valdez.

"I'm going to look for the knockout. He, however, will know better how to neutralise my attacks because he knows how hard I hit and how I'm going to attack."

Valdez recorded a vital comeback stoppage win over Liam Wilson and now has this chance to become a world champion once again against WBO super-feather titlist Navarrete.

"We've been in there with him, we know what he's got, he's a tough fighter," Valdez told Sky Sports. "But nothing in life is impossible, especially in boxing, especially when you're a fighter like myself, who has always dedicated his body and his mind to everything inside that gym.

"We always got a shot and I don't want to ever regret not trying. Not trying to go get that gold, to get that dream that I always wanted."

The first bout with Navarrete was a brutal battle. Valdez expects the same again.

"You're going up against another warrior," Valdez said. "We're going to fight like we hate each other.

"We're going to duke it out and see who has the biggest heart. I truly believe that's going to [win] this fight - who wants it the most, who loves this sport the most.

"This is the fight of my life and I'm taking it very seriously."

