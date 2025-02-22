Beterbiev vs Bivol 2: Book repeats of epic rematch and Joseph Parker vs Martin Bakole on Sunday at 8am and 6pm

Artur Beterbiev battled Dmitry Bivol in a huge rematch, with Joseph Parker vs Martin Bakole on the greatest boxing card of all time - and you can book the repeats now.

Beterbiev defended his undisputed light-heavyweight titles against Bivol on a blockbuster bill in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night, and repeats will be shown on Sunday at 8am and 6pm on Sky Sports Box Office.

On an incredible undercard, Joseph Parker faced late replacement Martin Bakole in a huge heavyweight showdown after Daniel Dubois dramatically pulled out due to an illness.

Image: Joseph Parker fought late replacement Martin Bakole in Saudi Arabia

Shakur Stevenson defended his WBC lightweight title against Britain's Josh Padley, who flew in to challenge the American star during fight week after Floyd Schofield withdrew.

Hamzah Sheeraz, a highly-rated British contender, took on Carlos Adames for the WBC middleweight title.

Vergil Ortiz, another exciting talent from America, had the chance to showcase his blistering power and speed against Israil Madrimov.

Image: Joshua Buatsi faced Callum Smith in a British battle

Big-hitting Chinese contender Zhilei Zhang collided with Germany's Agit Kabyel, with the winner lining up a world title shot.

An action-packed fight night started with Joshua Buatsi against Callum Smith in an all-British light-heavyweight battle.

Book repeats of the Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol rematch at 8am and 6pm on Sunday February 23 on Sky Sports Box Office. Book now!