Natasha Jonas vs Lauren Price - Who wins? Expert predictions and big fight breakdown ahead of title unification

Natasha Jonas and Lauren Price fight to unify the WBC, IBF and WBA welterweight world titles at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday night, live on Sky Sports. Experts give their insights on the much-anticipated showdown.

Fighters who have trained with both Jonas and Price view Friday night's fight as a unique clash of will and skill.

WBC lightweight world champion Caroline Dubois, who defends against No 1 contender Bo Mi Re Shin on Friday's all-women's bill, has shared the ring with both Jonas and Price.

"I do respect both. I think they're both great champions and every time I've doubted Natasha she's proved me wrong," Dubois told Sky Sports.

"I sparred Tasha when I was like 15, 14, it was a long time ago and she was just coming back [to boxing] after having a child so she was also not 100 per cent herself. She's improved from then.

"They're both sharp. Both southpaws, both sharp on the counter and they both carry power so that's always exciting. Tasha says that Lauren's got all the pressure. But I believe they both have got a lot of pressure on them. The pressure that they carry is probably the pressure they have on themselves.

"They both want to win. Lauren is not going to want to lose to Tash and Tasha is definitely not going to want to bow out to Lauren Price."

Taekwondo athlete Bianca Cook lived with Price when she was on the GB programme in that sport and has been in camp with fellow Liverpudlian Jonas.

"Lauren's the up-and-coming one, the story is is the new dog going to come through or is the champion's experience going to hold up and take Lauren out of that run," she told Sky Sports.

"Tasha's been through some hard times through boxing and she didn't quite make it until near the end of her career, where Lauren gone out there in the amateurs, she's won gold in the Olympics, she's already headlining at 8-0. It's two different pathways. They're both coming for each other."

She agrees that their sheer determination with be crucial.

"Both of them are going in with different mindsets," Cook said. "[Lauren is thinking] this is everything, I can take it off her so I can be the next one. Tasha's just got to stay calm and use all her experience and not let the noise get through to her."

Olympic bronze medallist Cindy Ngamba has sparred extensively with Price and Jonas herself.

"Both have different styles. Both are amazing boxers and female role models inside and outside the ring," Ngamba told Sky Sports.

"Both of these female boxers are so hungry and so humble and they have that mentality of every boxer - which is you just want more and more. You love that feeling of victory and you love that feeling of coming out on top and proving people wrong and you love that feeling of going through so many obstacles and still achieving them main goals that you have.

"I think it's going to be an amazing night for female boxing that people are going to remember for many, many years."

Big fight predictions

Mikaela Mayer (WBO welterweight champion)

I don't think it's a shoo-in for Price to win that. It's up for grabs. It's a really competitive fight. Jonas can't let Price push her backwards, but for the most part Price doesn't really push forward too much. She will in spurts but she likes to box and move.

My gut says Price by close decision but depends who has the better strategy. I can't help but root for Jonas though because you know I want my revenge.

Savannah Marshall (IBF world champion)

It's a tough fight for them both and I sway from one to the other. I'm a big fan of Lauren but I'm going to go with Tash just because I've learned from Tash's previous fights you can never write her off. Jonas close points win.

Callum Smith (WBO Interim titlist)

It's a really good fight. Obviously I grew up with Tasha. I'm a big fan, I think she's brilliant and has been great for women's boxing. As is Lauren Price, she's doing great things in the sport and it's a great advert for female boxing as well.

Team Price are probably thinking they're getting Tasha at the right time. Hopefully she's not. As long as Tasha can keep her form the way she has been the best Tasha comes out on top. But it's a great fight, it's a good advert for the sport and one I'd watch as a fan. But I'm definitely Team Jonas.

Kirstie Bavington (European champion)

I sparred Jonas for the Katie Taylor fight and obviously I boxed Lauren. I reckon Price on points. They both can punch though, so we'll see. It's going to be a good one.

Dave Coldwell (top trainer)

Tasha has been in real high-profile match-ups before. She's experienced real hard battles and has overcome the odds in the past. I know she's 40 but she's not actually showing signs of great deterioration. Price is very good but hasn't boxed anywhere near the levels of Tasha, hasn't had the pressure in the pro game yet. Although she will be sharper and faster, Tasha's variation of shot selection and heavy hands wins her the day as the fight goes into the second half. Points win.

Raven Chapman (world title challenger)

It's a really good 50-50 fight. Both bring something different to the table. I'm edging to Tasha. That experience she's got, she's still got that hunger to win, she's not ready to retire yet. She's been looking really good, really strong.

Amy Andrew (Commonwealth champion)

I'm going to go out there and go with Jonas. Lauren's a fantastic boxer and she's very strong so it will be a really good fight, and she has loads of experience but most of it's amateur. The depth of experience that Natasha has in the pro ranks will probably help her a lot in the fight.

Matt Christie (Boxing journalist)

One naturally wonders if this might prove to have come too late for Jonas or too early for Price. Either scenario might play out - adding to the intrigue of an already excellent match-up.

It's not secret that Jonas had planned to be retired by now but expect her to be physically and psychologically in shape - and keen to teach Price a lesson about respecting her elders. Even so, the pick is for Price to win, and perhaps even dominate for large periods en route to a decision triumph, while forcing Jonas to reluctantly pass the torch.

