Riviera Box Cup: Watch free live stream of amateur boxing tournament finals with super-heavyweight action and more
Watch future stars of boxing in action in a live stream of the finals of the Riviera Box Cup amateur tournament from 12pm; The day of bouts culminates in a super-heavyweight clash between Finchley ABC's Anthony Ibekwe and William John McCarton, from Ireland's Gilford club
Sunday 17 August 2025 11:12, UK
Future stars of boxing take to the ring in the finals of the Riviera Box Cup - and you can watch the action in a live stream on Sky Sports from 12pm.
Athletes from clubs across the country will be taking part as well as international competitors.
The event will culminate in an elite super-heavyweight final between Finchley ABC's Anthony Ibekwe, the London champion, and William John McCarton, from Ireland's Gilford club.
"I've developed myself over the last 18 fights or so," Ibekwe told Sky Sports, promising: "A good performance. I'm elusive and I'm a fast, I'm a different kind of heavyweight I think.
"I've got power, I've got speed, I've got it all."
He's from Finchley, the club which famously produced London 2012 gold medallist and two-time unified heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua.
"When you come from a club like that he's the person that you look up to. So we've got a lot of heavyweights," Ibekwe said. "As a heavyweight sparring at Finchley you have a lot of competition there. It's something to look up to definitely, and hopefully there's more champions to come out of Finchley.
"I want to make sure I win," he concluded. "I'm going to make it a good performance."