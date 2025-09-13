Molly McCann wins professional boxing debut, but former UFC star has to take a kick along the way

UFC star Molly McCann won her professional boxing debut when she stopped Kate Radomska inside six rounds.

Boxing on the undercard of the Paddy Donovan vs Lewis Crocker IBF welterweight world title fight at Windsor Park in Belfast, McCann forced a finish in the last round of her bout against Ireland's Radomska.

In a reminder of McCann's MMA past, Radomska actually kicked out at the Liverpudlian when she was shipping punishment against the ropes.

Unfazed, McCann looked assured and dropped Radomska with a right hand lobbed over the top in their fifth round.

Image: Molly McCann celebrates Windsor Park win. (Photos: Mark Robinson/Matchroom)

She landed further power punches in the last round, until Radomska's corner threw in the towel with just over half a minute left in the bout.

In the main event Lewis Crocker beat Paddy Donovan to win the vacant IBF welterweight world championship.

In a rematch of a March bout that Crocker had won by contentious disqualification, the Belfast man put Donovan down twice.

The fight though was still close and Crocker edged Donovan out by split decision to become a world champion.

"I thought I picked my shots well, I was landing the more powerful shots. I had the knockdowns and I was catching him when I wanted to. I think I boxed a great fight," he told DAZN afterwards.

"Everyone thought I was going to get stopped, but I wasn't the one in trouble tonight."