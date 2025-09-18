Conor Benn: New trainer Brian McIntyre ‘probably doesn’t even like’ Chris Eubank Jr

Conor Benn insists he is “flattered” that Chris Eubank Jr has brought Terence Crawford’s trainer into his corner for their rematch later this year.

Eubank won their first bout on points after a barnstorming 12 rounds and they have set a rematch for November 15 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

After his victory, Eubank has made a change to his training team. He will work with Brian McIntyre, well known for his exemplary work with three-weight undisputed superstar Terence Crawford.

"I'm flattered that he needs a new trainer to prepare for a little old welterweight in me. He thought it was going to be a walk in the park. So it's flattering," Benn told Sky Sports.

"Bomac" McIntyre previously trained Eubank for his rematch victory over Liam Smith in 2023.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Conor Benn and Eddie Hearn deliver a heartfelt tribute to Ricky Hatton

But Benn is adamant that the rival corner cannot match the unity of his own team. "They are people I classify as family. They are people I believe will be with me when my career's said and done," he said.

Tony Sims, a friend of his father Nigel Benn, has trained Conor throughout his professional career.

"He's not just my trainer, he's my coach, he's my mentor, he prepares me for battle in every area. I've been with my trainer for 10 years. We grow together, we learn together," Benn said. "That's the difference. It's not just transactional.

"It's very transactional [for Eubank]. They probably don't even like him."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking to the Toe-2-Toe podcast, Conor Benn says that he was 'too emotional' heading into the first fight with Chris Eubank Jr and explains the gameplan for the rematch

He believes that Eubank Jr won't have learned from their first fight, whereas he promises that he has.

"I just think when you're not humble you can't really gain wisdom. I think the beginning of wisdom is humility," Benn said. "We just both have different mindsets.

"We would have learned. Me and my team would have learned."

He is desperate to get a revenge victory. "The unfinished business is the fight. Could have gone either way," Benn said. "For me it's just about redemption.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Conor Benn reflects on his grudge match with rival Chris Eubank Jr earlier this year, and says his motive coming into their rematch will be different

"Nobody likes losing," he continued. "It isn't my weight but he's still a man in front of me that I believed I could beat.

"I'm happy it was a good fight. I've always said I'd rather lose an exciting fight than win a boring fight. It's just one of them. It still hurts. You don't remove yourself from your family for 12 weeks to lose. You always want to win in life. But unfortunately it's not the way it goes.

"Ultimately I do want redemption, it's a massive fight and a fight that I want to give the British public again, and get the win."