Harlem Eubank says Jack Catterall 'didn't come to fight' and calls first defeat of pro career 'an inconclusive result'

Harlem Eubank’s most recent fight ended in a frustrating technical decision defeat to Jack Catterall in Manchester.

But Eubank holds Catterall responsible for draining the excitement out of a contest that came to an early end after an accidental clash of heads.

That saw the bout go to the cards in the seventh round and Catterall win the decision.

"Not much happened in the fight," Eubank told Sky Sports. "The fight didn't take light.

"We presumed the responsibility to come and fight would be on him in his backyard and he didn't come to fight. I was meant to be the underdog, he was meant to come in there and do something and that didn't happen."

Eubank continued: "Being in his backyard, we're in front of his fans, they want to see something. The responsibility is on him in his backyard to force the fight.

"I'm known for forcing the fight when I fight on home turf, forcing the action and getting my opponents out of there."

Harlem Eubank believes we'll never see an event like his cousin Chris Eubank Jr's fight against Conor Benn again, describing how the energy shifted when Chris Eubank Sr showed up in the car ahead of the bout.

He believes he has unfinished business with Catterall. "That's an inconclusive result," Eubank said of the loss. "I felt like I was becoming more dominant in the fight as the fight went on. I said to his team: 'Don't worry we'll run it back.'

"It's not an entertaining idea to do it again but as a fighter you want to go in there and end the fight with no doubt.

"But they weren't interested in any talk of a rematch so it is what it is. We move on.

"They didn't have any ambition to do that, so we move on."

It was Eubank's first defeat in his 22-bout professional career but he intends to continue to face world-class competition.

"We go on to bigger and better fights. I felt very comfortable in there," he said. "I know that I can go in there at any level now and do some damage."

Image: Jack Catterall has previously beaten Josh Taylor and Regis Prograis.

Boxing Regis Prograis is a target for him. "I'd like that fight. I'd like the [Arnold] Barboza fight. I want to fight the guys that are proven. Former world champions, that's who I'm targeting," Eubank said.

"I believe I'm at that level now and the next fight is about going in there and making a statement.

"The next fight I'm going to make sure I force the action and I'm going to get my opponent out of there in style."