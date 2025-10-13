Arslanbek Makhmudov now targets Anthony Joshua after Dave Allen victory: 'Can he handle the power?'
Arslanbek Makhmudov took a dominant, unanimous-decision win over Dave Allen in Sheffield at the weekend; Makhmudov is now targeting Anthony Joshua and his promoter Camille Estephan says: "He's shown he has more than just nuclear power. The question remains though can AJ handle his power?"
Sunday 12 October 2025 13:32, UK
Arslanbek Makhmudov expects his victory over Dave Allen to put him in contention for a 2026 fight with Anthony Joshua.
Joshua's team is planning for AJ to box once, possibly twice, before a fight with one of the big names in the division next summer.
Makhmudov put in a dominant, unanimous-decision win over Allen in Sheffield at the weekend.
With no opponent yet set for Joshua's comeback fight, Makhmudov believes he could be in the reckoning.
Camille Estephan, Makhmudov's promoter, wants Joshua for him next.
"Definitely I think it would be a great fight," Estephan told Sky Sports.
"Arslanbek has shown against Allen that he has more than just nuclear power. The question remains though, can AJ handle Makhmudov's power? I think a huge number of fans would like to find out."
A heavy-handed puncher, Makhmudov has fought at a high level, losing to Agit Kabayel, now the WBC Interim titlist, and Olympian Guido Vianello.
Makhmudov called out the former world champion after beating Allen. "Anthony Joshua, where are you? I'm coming for you.
"I've already spoken with him and he gave me his word that he will fight me next year. I'm ready."
AJ keen to get active
Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn told Sky Sports: "If [AJ] fights this year, that will be a pure run out. It won't be a top 15 guy," the promoter continued. "He's either going to have those two fights before Tyson Fury, if that can get made, or he's going to have the one fight in February.
"We haven't really decided yet but he's keen to get active."