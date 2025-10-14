Amanda Serrano returns with unified featherweight title defence after Katie Taylor trilogy loss

Amanda Serrano will come back from losing her trilogy fight with Katie Taylor with a defence of her featherweight world titles in January.

It will be a Puerto Rico homecoming for Serrano when she puts her WBO and WBA featherweight world titles on the line against Erika Cruz at the Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan on January 3.

They are rematching after their exciting 2023 undisputed title clash, but this time they will box over 10 three-minute rounds, as is the case in men's boxing, rather than the two-minute rounds that has been standard in women's boxing.

It will be Serrano's first fight since losing to Katie Taylor up at super-lightweight in July in their trilogy encounter.

"Every time I step into the ring, I fight for all women, for equality and for Puerto Rico," said Amanda Serrano.

"Getting to fight three-minute rounds in a unified world title defence in front of my people will be one of the proudest moments of my career. When I got injured last March, I promised I'd come back to fight in Puerto Rico, and now the moment is finally here.

"I want to thank Erika Cruz for her choice to face me over 10 x 3:00 and for joining me in making this statement for equality in women's boxing.

"Together, we are showing all the young girls out there that they can do anything they put their mind to, and that women's boxers deserve the same opportunities as men. Anyone who saw our first fight knows that this will be an all-out war, and we are ready to make history again."

Mexico's Cruz said: "I'm very happy and excited for this great opportunity to once again face the great Puerto Rican champion, Amanda Serrano.

"This is the most exciting rivalry in world boxing. Mexico versus Puerto Rico means a guaranteed war. If our first fight was a colossal battle, you can't miss what will happen on Saturday, January 3. Viva Mexico!"

Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, co-founders of MVP, stated: "Amanda Serrano is a once-in-a-generation trailblazer who continues to redefine what's possible in boxing.

"From becoming Puerto Rico's first-ever undisputed champion, male or female, in her first meeting with Erika Cruz, to becoming a global icon and breaking women's boxing viewership records at Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, to headlining her historic trilogy against Katie Taylor at Madison Square Garden and leading a record-setting all-women's card, Amanda has continually pushed the sport forward.

"We're honoured to support her return to her natural weight class at 126lbs, as she fights in front of her home fans in Puerto Rico.

"Amanda is one of the most influential athletes in the world today and a true symbol of equality in sport, and MVP is proud to stand with her as she makes her second unified world title defence under three-minute rounds, alongside Erika Cruz.

"This event will celebrate the pride and legacy of both Puerto Rican and women's boxing."