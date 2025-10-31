Daniel Dubois rematch is 'the only fight' for Anthony Joshua if Tyson Fury bout can't be made, says advisor Sam Jones

Daniel Dubois will be the frontrunner to fight Anthony Joshua next summer if AJ doesn’t get the Tyson Fury fight, says new advisor Sam Jones.

Dubois sensationally took out Joshua in five rounds when they fought for the IBF title last year, but was stopped in turn in five rounds when he boxed Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed championship in July.

The Londoner is rebuilding but is looking to press for a major fight in 2026 and the rematch with Joshua could happen, if AJ doesn't box Tyson Fury next summer.

"If that fight doesn't happen, the only fight for Anthony Joshua is the rematch with Daniel Dubois in my opinion and look, Team Dubois is open for business," his advisor Sam Jones told Sky Sports.

"AJ's an amazing competitor himself and he's always run back fights. After his [Andy] Ruiz loss, he avenged that loss. He tried to avenge the Usyk loss. Anthony Joshua as I say he's a fierce competitor and he'll want to avenge that loss so I can see that fight happening down the line.

"I do believe if the Fury fight doesn't happen for AJ, I believe he'll run it back with Daniel."

"You could do it in Africa," he added. "We could do that fight over there. It would be monstrous, like a rerun of the Rumble in the Jungle. It would be fantastic."

Dubois is now working with a new trainer, Tony Sims.

"He's moved coach. He had a great run with Don Charles, a very successful run with Don Charles but Daniel felt that he needed a change," Jones explained. "He's training down there at the moment. He's improving.

"He's a sponge, he wants to learn, he's eager to get better."

He is determined to win another world title belt. "Daniel's sole focus is becoming heavyweight champion of the world again. He won't come back in a meaningless fight. He will not. It will be a huge fight."

Boxing Cuba's Frank Sanchez in an eliminator for the IBF title is an option for Dubois, but so too is fighting WBC Interim belt-holder Agit Kabayel.

"Nothing's off the table," Jones said. "Agit Kabayel, we're open to that fight."

Although Kabayel has plans for a comeback bout in Germany in January, Dubois would only fight him on neutral ground or in the UK. "Daniel's the name in that fight so there's no going to Germany," Jones noted.

"We're open to any fight that gets Daniel closer to a world title. That's ultimately what Daniel wants to achieve.

"There will be no tune up fights for Daniel Dubois. 28 years old, he's coming off an undisputed title fight so there'll be no warm-up fights. It's straight back in."