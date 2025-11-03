Dillian Whyte expects Oleksandr Usyk to give Fabio Wardley shot at becoming undisputed heavyweight world champion

Dillian Whyte expects Fabio Wardley to get a shot at Oleksandr Usyk's heavyweight titles, and is tipping the fighter he manages to become an undisputed champion in the future.

Wardley stunned Joseph Parker last month to become the mandatory challenger for Usyk's WBO heavyweight title, one of the four major belts held by the Ukrainian.

Usyk has earned a reputation for not shying away from any opponent, having beaten British trio Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois twice each after stepping up from dominating the cruiserweight division.

"Usyk doesn't seem to run away from any challenge. He's faced all the best fighters," said Whyte, who manages Wardley despite remaining active in the heavyweight division himself.

"If you look at the last 10 fights Oleksandr has had, it's the best fighter at cruiserweight, the best in the world, the best at heavyweight, the best in the world… There's no reason why he shouldn't fight Fabio.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Fabio Wardley reflects on his victory against Joseph Parker and looks ahead to who could be the next opponent with Olekansdr Usyk sitting top of his list

"You never know a big fight might come out of left field for Usyk, but as a fan and as the kind of person I think is, I don't think he'll vacate. I think he'll fight Fabio Wardley.

"If he beats Fabio Wardley on top of the list of all the people he's beaten, that puts him definitely as the greatest fighter of the last 20 years.

"He's fought champions, contenders, top contenders and he's fighting different fighters across different generations as well and beating them, he's beaten all the guys in his generation, the guys before him and the guys that's coming after him."

Ipswich fighter Wardley has already caused several upsets to establish himself as one of the division's top contenders.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on the Toe2Toe podcast, Solomon Dacres discusses whether Fabio Wardley could beat undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk

The 30-year-old saw off fellow Brits David Adeleye and Frazer Clarke before handing Australian Justis Huni the first defeat of his career with a stunning knockout at Portman Road.

Whyte insists he saw Wardley's potential from the beginning and wouldn't be surprised to see him become an undisputed world champion.

"I think people should have given Wardley the respect he deserves a while ago," Whyte said.

"I saw something in him that he himself is just seeing now and the world is seeing now.

"He just keeps beating all these guys… guys who should be destroying him and he beats them up easily.

"I think Fabio's going to be a world champion and I wouldn't be surprised if he ends up being an undisputed world champion."