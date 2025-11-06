Claressa Shields: Boxing superstar signs 'groundbreaking' $8m multi-year promotional contract

Boxing superstar Claressa Shields has signed a "groundbreaking" $8m (£6.1m) promotional contract with Salita Promotions and Wynn Records.

The deal, which Shields said on Thursday during an appearance on US television spans two years, is the most lucrative in the history of women's boxing.

The two-time Olympic champion has won all 17 of her professional fights, including a memorable and historic 2022 victory over Britain's Savannah Marshall at the O2 Arena, and is currently undisputed heavyweight world champion.

In a statement released with confirmation of the deal, Shields said: "This deal represents more than just a contract, it's a statement.

"I've fought my entire career to prove that women's boxing deserves equal respect, equal pay, and equal opportunity. Partnering with Salita Promotions and Wynn Records gives me the platform to keep breaking barriers inside and outside the ring. Together, we're building something that's never been done before."

The five-division world champion, who goes by the moniker GWOAT [greatest woman of all time], has worked with promoter Dmitriy Salita for much of her professional career, but had the opportunity to explore other options after their previous contract expired in July.

Salita told Sky Sports News: "Today marks a groundbreaking step for women's sports and for boxing.

"Claressa Shields has signed a multi-year, multi-fight partnership with Salita Promotions and Wynn Records-the richest deal in women's boxing, with a minimum guarantee of $8m - pairing the GWOAT's championship talent with a powerhouse in music and culture.

"This athlete-led collaboration sets a new standard for how fighters build their careers, and I'm proud we're doing it with Claressa as the trailblazer."

Shields' most recent bout was a unanimous-decision victory over Lani Daniels in July.

The 30-year-old is expected to next face Franchon Crews Dezurn, who she beat on her professional debut in 2016.

Meanwhile, unbeaten Britain's welterweight world champion Lauren Price has repeatedly expressed hope of taking on fellow Olympic champion Shields in the future.