Hamza Uddin: 'There’s something not right about me. I shouldn't be this small and knocking people out'

Hamza Uddin is only six fights into his professional career but is targeting the British title next.

The flyweight from Walsall won the English championship in his last fight, dropping Paul Roberts three times before halting him in the fifth round.

Uddin might be small, but he carries pound-for-pound power. "I think they need to get me in a lab and test me, because there's something not right about me," he told Sky Sports.

"I shouldn't be this small, this skinny and knocking people out."

He has a flashy approach to the sport. "I do a bit of dancing, a bit of showboating, little shimmies. They say you're disrespecting your opponent but I always tell my opponent before and after, it's not personal, I'm just having fun," he explained.

Image: Hamza Uddin wants to fight for the British title next

"I'm just doing what I'm good at, which is beating people up. That's just me, that's my job.

"People say I copied Prince Naseem. But I fought like him before I even knew who he was. Don't get me wrong, I copy his moves now, I definitely copy his moves now, the guy was an elite fighter," he added. "This is me who I am.

"My personality coming out… I keep my energy but when the bright lights come I let it all out."

Uddin has ambitions of going on to world championship competition.

"The British title's vacant so potentially [that's next], we'll see what the team say about that," Uddin declared.

"I've got the skillset, the power, speed to go at the world champions now. Of course, we've got experience to gain and things to learn, it'll all come in due time.

"The goal is not just to be a world champion but a multi-weight world champion."

He hopes to put himself on a collision course with Galal Yafai, the Olympic gold medallist who is due to box for the WBC world championship.

Image: Uddin has pound-for-pound punch power (Photos: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing)

"That's been talked about since I turned pro. I'm Walsall, he's Birmingham," Uddin said. "It wouldn't be anything personal if I fought Galal.

"You put me there and that's a great fight. I don't know what he's doing, he had a tough fight in his last fight… Our paths can definitely cross.

"I couldn't care less who I fight. I'm going to adapt on the day and get the job done."

A British Bangladeshi boxer, in the long run, Uddin wants to bring a new audience to the sport.

"I can actually change the game. If I can play my cards right and put the hard work in and reach the potential that I know I can reach, we can do some big things in the sport, we can change the landscape of the sport," he said. "We can bring a mad audience.

"I'm 22, I'm a baby so there's so much to come," he added. "I just want to show that a normal kid from Walsall, he's not got big arms, he's not done nothing fancy, he's just doing it the hard way, he's worked hard and he's done something with his life.

"That's what I'm all about."