Dalton Smith’s world title opponent - WBC super-lightweight champion Subriel Matias - fails drugs test

The world title opponent of England's Dalton Smith - WBC super-lightweight champion Subriel Matias - has failed a drugs test.

Puerta Rican Matias was scheduled to fight against Sheffield's Dalton on January 10 in Brooklyn, New York.

It was revealed on Friday that Matias (23-2, 22 KOs) tested positive for a banned substance in a Voluntary Anti-Doping Association test.

"The WBC has received notification from VADA about an adverse finding from a test performed by WBC super-lightweight champion Subriel Matias," WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman said.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"The WBC has begun the investigation process as per the Clean Boxing Program protocol. I have spoken to our champion Subriel and his Promoter Mr Orengo, and they have expressed their absolute availability and cooperation as the process unfolds.

"The WBC will not make any further comments at this time."

Sky Sports News has contacted Matias' co-promoter Dmitriy Salita and VADA for comment

Image: Smith is scheduled to fight Matias in a title bout in Brooklyn, New York on January 10

Matias now has until Monday December 1 to request a test of his B-sample. The 33-year-old won his title for a second time in July by defeating Dominican Alberto Puello.