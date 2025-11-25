Craig Richards: Ben Whittaker's not in my trajectory - I'm aiming for world titles
Craig Richards fights Dan Azeez in Ghana on December 20; Richards believes victory will set him up for another world title shot in 2026 and doesn't see rising star Ben Whittaker in his trajectory; The Londoner has learned from his 2021 clash with brilliant world champion Dmitry Bivol
Tuesday 25 November 2025 17:59, UK
Craig Richards is aiming for another world title challenge, and doesn’t see rising light-heavyweight star Ben Whittaker as a future opponent.
Richards believes beating Dan Azeez when they box in December would put him on course for a world championship fight in 2026.
While Olympic silver medallist Whittaker is one of the most well known light-heavyweights in the UK, Richards does not see their paths intersecting.
"He is a big name but when I look at the trajectory of my career I'm trying to aim towards world titles and the world champions. For me that's where my eyes are more setting, rather than fighting someone just with a name," Richards told Sky Sports.
"I've had so many domestic fights," he continued. "So I don't aspire to have another.
"Any big money fight for me great, but my aspiration is to win a world title."
Richards fought the brilliant Dmitry Bivol for the WBA light-heavyweight championship in 2021, losing a unanimous decision.
The south Londoner is adamant he's improved from those 12 rounds he had with the best light-heavy in the world. "I'd never been at that level, I didn't know what it took," the Briton reflected.
"I probably had another four rounds in the tank that night and it always kicks you when you take a loss with a lot more to give. So now I won't make that mistake, so I've learned my lessons.
"All the experiences I've gone through put me in good stead to go and challenge for and win a world title now.
"I've never shied away from any fight," he added. "All the hard work is the road to being world champion.
"I need that world title now."