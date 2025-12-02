Chris Eubank Jr says he 'will not box again until I'm back to 100 per cent and I don't know when that will be'

Chris Eubank Jr has admitted being hampered by "health issues" and doesn't know when he will box again.

After beating Conor Benn in their first fight in April, Eubank lost their rematch last month, performing with a much-diminished work rate second time around and suffering two knockdowns in the last round.

Eubank, now 36 years old, has previously alluded to problems that affected him for that contest and has now publicly declared: "I've been dealing with a lot of health issues over the last year and yeah it all finally caught up to me last month."

Even though he wants to fight again, he can't say when that will be. He has however vowed to return eventually.

"I will not box again until I'm back to 100 per cent and I don't know when that will be," he posted on social media.

"But one thing's for certain," he added, "for the fans that have supported me through thick and thin, I will do everything in my power to make sure that one day the old me makes a big comeback."

'Been through hell and back'

At the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after the rematch, Eubank Jr said: "I've been through hell and back to make it here.

"I genuinely thought that regardless of the issues that I've been dealing with that I would be able to go in there and win, use my boxing skills, use what you guys saw in that first fight to beat Conor Benn."

He added: "From that first round I realised that I was mistaken. But it's okay, I'm a fighter, this is what I do. Regardless of the dangers and the risk, we go to war. That's what we do. I tried my best.

"Conor Benn put on a hell of a fight, he put on a great performance, he did everything that was asked of him and I congratulate him for his performance."

But Eubank noted: "You guys saw what I was in there.

"I thought that once those bright lights hit and that round went, I was in there, I'd find something. And I tried. I tried hard. But it wasn't there."