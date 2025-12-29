Anthony Joshua taken to hospital with minor injuries after car crash in Nigeria; Two other people killed in crash; Joshua was travelling in an SUV that collided with a stationary truck; footage on social media shows Joshua in pain as he is helped out of a wrecked vehicle

Anthony Joshua: British former world heavyweight champion injured in car accident in Nigeria that killed two people

Warning: This footage contains distressing scenes. British heavyweight Anthony Joshua is helped from a vehicle - in which he was a passenger - after a fatal car crash in Nigeria. (Pictures:@akinyemiabdulq1)

Anthony Joshua has been injured in a car crash in Nigeria that killed two people.

Joshua, 36, sustained ​minor injuries when the Lexus SUV he was travelling in collided with a stationary truck, Ogun State Police Command ‌said.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said the Lexus was suspected to be travelling in excess of the speed limit and lost control while overtaking.

The collision happened around 11am in Makun, around 30 miles from Lagos.

Footage on social media shows Joshua in pain and dazed as he is helped out of the wrecked vehicle.

The British former world heavyweight champion was in the rear of the vehicle - which was carrying four other adult males - before being helped out of the wreckage by a crowd of onlookers.

Joshua, who is conscious in the footage, is seen wincing in pain.

Police have confirmed that Joshua has been taken to hospital and they are investigating the cause of the accident.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Their details are yet to be released.

The other two passengers were unhurt, according to the FRSC.

Image: Anthony ⁠Joshua has been taken to hospital after suffering minor injures in a car accident in Nigeria

Ogun State Police Command statement in full

"Anthony Joshua was involved in a road traffic accident today - Monday December 29, 2025, at about 11am, in Makun, Ogun State.

"The incident occurred along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, just before Danco Filling Station, near the Sagamu Interchange on the Ibadan-bound axis.

"The vehicle conveying Anthony Joshua, a Lexus SUV, was involved in the accident under circumstances that are currently being investigated. He was seated in the rear of the vehicle, sustained minor injuries and receiving medical attention.

"Tragically, two other passengers in the vehicle lost their lives at the scene. The deceased have been conveyed to Livewell Hospital Morgue, Sagamu.

"The Ogun State Police Command extends heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and assures the public that a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident has commenced.

"Further updates on the incident will be communicated as investigation progresses."