Anthony Joshua: British boxer spends second night in hospital after fatal Nigeria car crash

British heavyweight boxer is recovering in hospital from the car crash that killed two members of his inner circle; Joshua suffered minor injuries and remains in stable condition in Lagos facility, though the extent of his injuries and his discharge date are unclear

Warning: This footage contains distressing scenes. British heavyweight Anthony Joshua is helped from a vehicle - in which he was a passenger - after a fatal car crash in Nigeria

Anthony Joshua remains in a Nigerian hospital recovering from the car crash that killed two of the British boxer's close friends.

Joshua's personal trainer, Kevin 'Latif' Ayodele, and strength and conditioning coach, Sina Ghami, died on Monday when the car they were travelling in collided with a stationary vehicle on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Social media footage showed the two-time heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medallist grimacing in pain as he was helped from the wreckage.

Joshua, who sustained "minor injuries" in the fatal crash, remains in a Lagos hospital under observation in a stable condition.

The extent of the 36-year-old's injuries are yet to be confirmed and it remains unclear when Joshua will be discharged.

Friends pay tribute to the two passengers, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, who sadly passed away after a car crash involving Anthony Joshua in Nigeria.

Joshua's family express 'great shock'

Joshua, who has Nigerian heritage, was in the country celebrating his recent fight against Jake Paul.

After a 15-month absence from the ring, Joshua had marked his return with a sixth-round knockout win over the YouTuber-turned-boxer in Miami on December 19.

Residents of Sagamu in Ogun State, where Joshua's relatives live, expressed their shock at Monday's events.

Image: Anthony Joshua recently returned to the ring after a 15-month absence to fight YouTuber Jake Paul

Adedamola Joshua, the uncle of Anthony Joshua's father, told The Associated Press: "All the people are very close with him (Anthony Joshua) and he is very free among the people. So it was a great shock for us."

Oluwatoyin Omoleye, a resident of Sagamu, said he was "so sad because Anthony was coming home to celebrate with our people here."

'Joshua needs time to process tragedy'

Boxing reporter Andy Scott says there has been an 'outpouring of love' and support for those involved in the car crash that injured Anthony Joshua and tragically took the lives of his friends Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele.

Sky Sports Boxing's Andy Scott:

"AJ is still in hospital, under surveillance and recovering. I have reached out privately to their team. But at the moment it's very difficult to process for everyone.

"With stories like this, social media is a blessing and a curse - there's lots of details out there but also some false information.

"I'll refrain from speculating other than saying Joshua is going to need a hell of a lot of time and space to process this physically and mentally.

"It's very difficult to put into words or even try to imagine what he's going through at the moment."