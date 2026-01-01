Anthony Joshua: British boxer and former world champion discharged from hospital after fatal car crash in Nigeria
Anthony Joshua is recovering at his home in Nigeria after suffering minor injuries from a car crash that killed two members from his inner circle; two-time heavyweight boxing world champion spent was discharged from hospital on Wednesday
Thursday 1 January 2026 08:09, UK
Anthony Joshua has been discharged from hospital less than three days after a car crash in Nigeria that killed two of his close friends.
Joshua is recovering at his home in Nigeria, according to a statement from the regional governments of Lagos and Ogun posted late on Wednesday night.
The 36-year-old was travelling in the back of a car when it hit a stationary truck on a major road near Lagos, killing his friends Kevin 'Latif' Ayodele and Sina Ghami.
Ayodele was a personal trainer for Joshua and Ghami a strength and conditioning coach.
Joshua, who suffered minor injuries from the crash, and his mother paid their respects to them at a funeral home on Wednesday afternoon, the statement said.
"Anthony Joshua was discharged from hospital late this afternoon though heavy hearted and full of emotions over the loss of his two close friends he was deemed clinical fit to recuperate from home," the statement, posted on X, read.
The post also expressed gratitude for the team of doctors and medical staff at the Lagoon Hospital Ikoyi that attended to Joshua and those that sustained injuries.
It added: "The quality of care and professionalism is truly commendable."
Hearn pays tribute as Joshua's family express 'great shock'
Joshua, who has Nigerian heritage, was in the country celebrating his recent fight against Jake Paul.
After a 15-month absence from the ring, Joshua had marked his return with a sixth-round knockout win over the YouTuber-turned-boxer in Miami on December 19.
Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn paid tribute to Ayodele, who was also known as Latz, and Ghami in an Instagram post, writing: "Rest in peace Latz and Sina. Your energy and loyalty among so many other great qualities will be deeply missed.
"Praying for strength and guidance for all their family, friends and of course AJ during this very difficult time."
Residents of Sagamu in Ogun State, where Joshua's relatives live, expressed their shock at Monday's events.
Adedamola Joshua, the uncle of Anthony Joshua's father, told The Associated Press: "All the people are very close with him [Joshua] and he is very free among the people. So it was a great shock for us."
Oluwatoyin Omoleye, a resident of Sagamu, said he was "so sad because Anthony was coming home to celebrate with our people here".