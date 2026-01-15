Police say they are looking to find Gervonta Davis after the WBA lightweight champion was issued with an arrest warrant; Davis was scheduled to fight Jake Paul in November before the fight was called off amid domestic abuse allegations

Gervonta Davis: WBA lightweight champion issued arrest warrant in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident

WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis has been issued with an arrest warrant by Miami police in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident.

The warrant was issued on charges of false imprisonment, battery and attempted kidnapping with Miami Gardens Police confirming on Wednesday that they are working with the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force to find Davis.

"As a result of the diligent and hard work of our special victims unit, an arrest warrant has been issued for Gervonta Bryant Davis on the following charges - battery, false imprisonment and attempted kidnapping," said police in a statement.

"The investigation determines that Mr Davis used force to restrain and attempt to remove the victim from the location against her will.

"The Miami Gardens Police Department is actively working with the United States Marshals Fugitive task force to locate and apprehend Mr Davis."

The arrest warrant comes after Davis' ex-girlfriend Courtney Rossell filed a lawsuit against the American in October.

Davis was scheduled to fight YouTuber Jake Paul on November 14 in Miami but the fight was called off amid domestic abuse allegations.

The 31-year-old has held the WBA lightweight title since 2023 and is unbeaten in 30 bouts.