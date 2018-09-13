Hughie Fury wants to prove himself as world's best heavyweight after IBF eliminator with Kubrat Pulev

Hughie Fury can earn a shot at Anthony Joshua's IBF belt if he beats Kubrat Pulev

Hughie Fury wants to prove himself as the world's best heavyweight after his IBF final eliminator against Kubrat Pulev in Bulgaria.

The 23-year-old has agreed to face Pulev in Sofia on October 27, with the winner becoming the mandatory challenger for the IBF belt which is currently held by Anthony Joshua.

Fury remains confident he can succeed at the top level, despite a hotly-disputed points defeat in a WBO title fight with Joseph Parker, and is willing to face all the world champions, including Joshua, who defends his titles against Alexander Povetkin on September 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Anthony Joshua defends his world titles against Alexander Povetkin on September 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office

"This is one step to the top, and this is what I'm aiming to do," Fury told Sky Sports News. "To be the best, you've got to beat the best, just one step at a time.

"Whoever has got the belts at the time, they are the ones I want. I'm here to be the best, so after this fight whoever is a step ahead of us, whoever is in front of me, I'm going to deal with.

Now it's about moving forward, taking positive things from there, and getting back to the top. Hughie Fury

"I've learned by my mistakes. The past is the past. Now it's about moving forward, taking positive things from there, and getting back to the top."

The 37-year-old Pulev has 25 victories and only a sole defeat to Wladimir Klitschko in 2014, but Fury insists 'The Cobra' should be more concerned about his ring skills, which have earned 21 wins.

"You mean how dangerous I am," said Fury. "Listen, he's got to watch out for me.

Kubrat Pulev is 14 years older than Fury

"You can't take nothing away from Pulev, he's a good fighter, and he's very experienced, and he's there to win, so I wouldn't have it any other way.

"Trust me, it's brutal in camp, but this is what you've got to do, you've got to grind out in camp, and make the fight easy."

Watch Joshua vs Povetkin, at Wembley Stadium, on September 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book via your Sky remote or book it online here.

Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it at skysports.com/boxofficelive.