Boxing trainer Enzo Calzaghe dies aged 69

Enzo Calzaghe, the father and trainer of world champion Joe Calzaghe, has died at the age of 69.

The Italian-born coach guided his son through an incredible 46-fight career, helping him to secure the WBO, WBC and WBA super-middleweight crowns.

Calzaghe - born in Sardinia in 1949 - trained several Welsh fighters during his career, including Enzo Maccarinelli and Gavin Rees.

"The family are devastated to have to announce the death of our beloved Enzo," read a statement.

"Joe and all of the Calzaghe family would like to thank the public for their get well wishes, and kind thoughts. Especially for the outpouring of support from within the boxing community.

"Enzo led an incredible life both inside and outside of the boxing gym, and his loss is a devastating one for the entire Calzaghe family.

"We please ask that people respect our privacy at this difficult time."

Adam Smith, Head of Sky Boxing, said: "It's a devastating loss for the boxing world. He was an unbelievable talent - he did it his way.

"The Sky boxing team spent a great deal of time back in the 1990s when Joe was coming through with the Calzaghe family in Newbridge.

"Enzo was a ray of sunshine. He had an addictive personality, who had these wonderful ways, and had a phenomenal bond with his son.

"Their achievements are unbelievable together to get him to 46-0. He was a musician and raconteur and a family man and lovely to spend time with. He raised a lot of boxers around Newbridge.

"It's just been a terribly sad year with the loss of Brendan Ingle, and now Enzo, who are two of the greatest trainers we've had in the modern era and personally I'm devastated."

Joe Calzaghe won the British super-middleweight title in 1995 before securing his first world title in 1997, outpointing Chris Eubank for the WBO crown.

He reigned as a super-middleweight champion for more than 11 years and retired in February 2009.