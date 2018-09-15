Floyd Mayweather says he is coming back to fight Manny Pacquiao this year

Floyd Mayweather defeated Pacquaio by unanimous points decision in 2015

Floyd Mayweather has claimed he will return to fight Manny Pacquiao this year, saying "another nine-figure pay-day is on the way".

Mayweather posted a video of the pair on his Instagram revealing the news of his comeback 13 months on from his knockout win over Conor McGregor in Las Vegas.

The post was captioned: "I'm coming back to fight Manny Pacquiao this year. Another nine-figure-pay-day on the way."

Pacquiao called out Mayweather following his world title win over Lucas Matthysse in July, but 'Money' refused the offer of a rematch, saying "like beating him once was not enough", instead seeking to play promoter for his long-standing rival.

"I can't knock Manny Pacquiao for what he wants to do, that's his prerogative," he told Fighthype.com.

"If he still wants to go out there and make money, be victorious that's his prerogative. You do whatever you want to do. I don't have nothing [sic] against Manny Pacquiao.

"I'm [going to] get on the phone with Pacquiao after this call see if we can put him in position. There's a lot of good competition out there that he could fight."

Mayweather was victorious in their 'Fight of the Century' showdown in 2015 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas - winning the contest by unanimous points decision.

1:01 Amir Khan says Kell Brook will have to wait as he eyes Pacquiao bout Amir Khan says Kell Brook will have to wait as he eyes Pacquiao bout

Amir Khan singled out Pacquiao as his No 1 target after beating Samuel Vargas by points on his return to the welterweight division, saying Kell Brook would "wait around" to fight him.

Watch Anthony Joshua vs Alexander Povetkin, at Wembley Stadium, on September 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office. Book via your Sky remote or book it online here.

Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber, you can book and watch it at skysports.com/boxofficelive.