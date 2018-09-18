Joshua vs Povetkin: Lawrence Okolie vows to put previous Wembley woe behind him

Lawrence Okolie is relishing the chance to finally grace Wembley having "painfully" missed out on Anthony Joshua's last bill at the national stadium.

The hard-hitting Hackney fighter will challenge Matty Askin for the British cruiserweight title this Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, in the build-up to Joshua's world title defence against Alexander Povetkin.

'The Sauce' was an unused live float when AJ scored a colossal win over Wladimir Klitschko over a year ago, his most recent Wembley appearance, and the heavyweight's protégé Okolie want to put the disappointment behind him once and for all.

Having that opportunity stripped because of time was painful. Lawrence Okolie

"It felt worse than any loss I've had," Okolie exclusively told Sky Sports, "I relish the big occasion and showing what I can do in front of as many people as possible.

"I thought everything was going to work out and I'd be on just before AJ in front of 90,000 people. I was pumped and thought this is my time, I'll go out and get a knockout, but then I was told I wouldn't be fighting because of time.

"Having that opportunity stripped from me was painful."

Okolie now faces the biggest test of his career to date, taking on British champ Askin in just his tenth fight, but the 25-year-old has no problem with taking risks.

"I don't think it'll be my quickest knockout but it'll be my most mature performance in one of two ways, either in a very savage way or a very clever way," he said.

"I feel very mentally, physically and emotionally prepared. Throughout my career, which has been short so far, I've always looked to take risks, I'm trying to push on through the levels.

"I want to make it worthwhile and that means having meaningful fights and facing dangerous opponents.

"Boxing isn't about pretending and getting money for nothing, it's about really pushing to be the best. I envisage myself as a world champion.

"When it comes to fights against British guys and champions, it feels like I'm meant to get past them. Nothing is guaranteed, but to put it more in my favour I train how I do, take the risks I do, not just in fights, but in the spars, runs and training. It'll all pay dividends.

"Mentally I'm ready for not just the fight but the occasion, fighting is an emotional sport and emotions are going to play a part."

