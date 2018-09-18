British Boxing Board of Control charge Billy Joe Saunders with misconduct over 'sickening' video

The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBC) have charged world middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders with misconduct after a "sickening" video emerged which appears to show him encouraging a woman to assault a stranger in exchange for drugs.

Nottinghamshire Police have confirmed they are investigating the video, which also appears to show Saunders offering drugs to the woman in exchange for her performing a sex act on one of his friends.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: "The Daily Mail has contacted the force and made us aware of a video circulating, where a woman is offered drugs in exchange for committing an act of violence, and potentially committing a sex act in public.

"Officers will be looking to identify and speak to all of those who feature in this sickening video, and a full investigation will be carried out into the number of offences that have been captured on film, including the offer to supply Class A drugs, aiding and abetting an assault, assault and public order offences.

"Incidents of this nature will not be tolerated in Nottinghamshire, and we would urge anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has any further information about those responsible to come forward."

Robert Smith, the BBBC general secretary, wrote to Saunders' solicitor and his manager late on Monday night, informing them of the charge. There will be a formal disciplinary hearing next week.

It is within the boxing authority's power to fine him, suspend him, or even to revoke his licence, if he is found guilty of the charge.

Saunders is due to fight Demetrius Andrade in Boston in four weeks' time, as he looks to defend his WBO title.

He issued an apology on social media on Tuesday, admitting he was "totally in the wrong".

Apologise to everybody who’s took offence totally in the wrong ‘ can’t do anything But be sorry ‘ banter when wrong ‘ Apologies once again — billyjoesaunders (@bjsaunders_) September 18, 2018

Representatives for Saunders declined to comment on the video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police, quoting incident 887 of September 17.