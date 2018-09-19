Joshua vs Povetkin: Dillian Whyte wants to 'get into Anthony Joshua's head' and will watch him at Wembley

Dillian Whyte plans to 'get into Anthony Joshua's head' ahead of a potential rematch next year and will be watching his British heavyweight rival from ringside at Wembley.

The unified world champion defends his WBA 'super', IBF and WBO belts against Alexander Povetkin this Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and Whyte will be among an attendance of up to 90,000 at the national stadium.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed how the Brixton man is the current front-runner to face Joshua next - if Povetkin is defeated at the weekend - and Whyte believes he could provoke a rash mistake from AJ when they share the ring again.

Whyte, who is part of Saturday's Sky Sports Box Office team, said: "I just believe that I can get into Anthony Joshua's head enough, physically and mentally, for him to make the mistake I need him to make, so I can knock him out.

"The second time we fought, I knew going into the fight what chances I had, because of the injury I picked up in training camp, and that was to lead him onto the left hook.

"I told him in the final press conference that the left hook is going to be your downfall in this fight.

Whyte floored Joseph Parker with a left hook in his July points win

"I was very close, but unfortunately I had a lot of problems with injuries that didn't allow me to connect when I wanted to connect."

Security had to separate the feuding duo after the first round of their reckless encounter in 2015, and Whyte insists they have since acquired more skills, although he could not rule out another loss of composure from Joshua.

He might just revert back to type and then we can have a proper slugfest. Dillian Whyte

"When me and him fight, who knows? He might just revert back to type and then we can have a proper slugfest," said 'The Body Snatcher', who was eventually stopped in the seventh round at The O2.

"We've both improved massively. He's undefeated world champion, I'm No 1-ranked contender across the board, so the style we're going to choose, and the way we're going to approach the fight this time, it will be a lot different.

Both men were embroiled in a bitter feud before their first fight

"Last time we were just young and upcoming prospects, but now we're proper seasoned professionals."

Talks between Joshua and WBC champion Deontay Wilder broke down in the summer, leaving Whyte in pole position as an opponent for a Wembley fight on April 13, and the 30-year-old says he would seize the opportunity for a long-awaited world-title shot.

The Brixton man hopes to finally receive a world-title fight

"Deontay Wilder, a lot of guys say they want to fight, but a lot of guys are using this thing to build their name, or to hype themselves," he said.

"Not me, if I say I want to fight, I'll come to fight."

