Joshua vs Povetkin: David Price ready to end time as 'nearly man'

3:35 David Price speaking at Wednesday's public workout David Price speaking at Wednesday's public workout

David Price believes his time as the "nearly man" of heavyweight boxing will come to an end in dramatic fashion this Saturday night.

The Liverpudlian heavyweight has accepted a late opportunity to face Sergey Kuzmin on the undercard for Anthony Joshua's world title fight with Alexander Povetkin at Wembley, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Speaking at Wednesday's public workout, Price, who lost to Povetkin last time out, said: "I think even though I came out as a loser [against Povetkin], I was a winner in a way in defeat.

"My stock went up, I showed heart, grit and determination which had previously been questioned a bit. I came close again. Every fight I've had, even in the losses, I've hurt my opponents and the bells saved them or I've ran out of steam.

"I'm the nearly man and hopeful that will change this weekend.

"I know my own body best and I feel I'm coming into my peak as a man, I physically wasn't ready in my twenties. I'm reaching my peak and in the next few years, I can surpass what I've already achieved.

Kuzmin, unbeaten in 12 fights, smashes the pads

"I wish I could go back to earlier in my career and feel how I do now on fight week, just to enjoy it. I'm now savouring every moment of the buildup. I'm revelling in this role.

"I've been lucky this year, it's my second big opportunity on the bounce, I'm not going to get many more. I need to take it with both hands, I've got to go through this man and change my life. The upside of winning this fight is that great, I'm not coming to make the numbers up."

