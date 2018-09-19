Joshua vs Povetkin: Lawrence Okolie suggests a 'savage' victory over Matty Askin

2:19 Lawrence Okolie honed his skills at Wednesday's public workout Lawrence Okolie honed his skills at Wednesday's public workout

Lawrence Okolie is confident of "savagely" breaking down Matty Askin should Saturday's British title clash head into the later rounds.

The hard-hitting Hackney cruiserweight will challenge Askin for the coveted Lonsdale belt, live on Sky Sports Box Office, in the build-up to Anthony Joshua's world title defence against Alexander Povetkin.

'The Sauce' was in confident mood at Wednesday's public workout saying: "Askin is a good champion but I have a lot of attributes over him and will use them on the night.

"Not just power and range, but I have the athleticism, fitness, stamina and savagery.

"This is not a fight that was forced on me, I look for these and want step-ups. I want to fight against champions training for me so I have to bring more out of myself. I'm going to continue as I'm going.

"I've been training consistently for years, I don't take time off or balloon up in weight. In the later rounds, if this fight goes that far, you'll see I'm the stronger and I'll break him down in savage fashion.

Matty Askin makes the second defence of his British title

"We look at my strengths and impose them on my opponents. Askin hasn't boxed anyone of my capabilities for a long time and when he has, he's lost. I would have beat anyone that he has beaten in his career."

Watch Askin vs Okolie on the on the Joshua vs Povetkin undercard, at Wembley Stadium, on September 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book via your Sky remote or book it online here.

Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it at skysports.com/boxofficelive.