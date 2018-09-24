Usyk vs Bellew: Tony Bellew's 'strength and power' credited by Oleksandr Usyk

1:07 Bellew and Usyk face off for the first time at Wembley Bellew and Usyk face off for the first time at Wembley

Oleksandr Usyk respects the knockout power of "lionheart" Tony Bellew, says his team.

Bellew and Usyk went nose to nose on Saturday night at Wembley and, ahead of their Sky Sports Box Office showdown on November 10 with the undisputed cruiserweight title at stake, they will meet again at a press conference on Monday.

"Usyk does respect all of his opponents. He does give credit to Bellew's strength and power," Alexander Krassyuk of K2 Promotions, who work with Matchroom over Usyk, told Sky Sports.

"He does realise that he will have a lionheart as his opponent in this bout, but he is confident in his training and in the work that he [has done] within the last 16 years."

Usyk has shone in the pro ranks since winning an Olympic gold medal in 2012 - he won his first world title in his 10th fight then beat Marco Huck, Mairis Briedis and Murat Gassiev in each of their home countries to win the World Boxing Super Series.

Now unbeaten in 15, the Ukrainian added Gassiev's IBF and WBA belts to his existing WBC and WBO titles to become the first cruiserweight to hold every major championship.

Usyk dominated the previously unbeaten power-puncher Gassiev but will not draw comparisons to Bellew, said Krassyuk: "I think these two fighters cannot be compared. They both are recognised champions and elite-level boxers but they have completely different style.

"I heard that Gassiev did not look bright in his last fight because of the injury that he's suffered during the training camp. I cross my figures that Bellew will avoid any kind of injuries during his preparation, will easily make the cruiser weight and will be at his best shape to perform in the fight of his career."

Bellew won the WBC title that Usyk now holds in 2016 but has since won two heavyweight fights against David Haye.

"Of course he tried to get to me in that staredown but if he thinks that is going to do anything to me, never mind get me worried, he is just a big fool," Bellew said after meeting Usyk on Saturday night.

"I am not scared of anyone, certainly not Usyk. He can give me that crazy Ukrainian look, so I just gave him a crazy Scouse one back."

